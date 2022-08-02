ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tontitown, AR

Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off its 123rd year

By Kayla Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off on Tuesday, August 2 at 5 p.m. with carnival rides, traditional grape stomping and grape-flavored ice cream.

All the same food and festivities will be back for the 123rd year of the festival, except this year, there’ll be a whole lot more of it.

Festival chairman, Ryan Pianalto, said they increased this year’s amount of homemade pasta. They plan on making 3,500 pounds of spaghetti to start serving Thursday night.

He said they’ve also added more rides to the fairgrounds, but even with all the new, it’s still the same celebration of Tontitown’s history.

100 percent of the money from the festival goes towards the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Diocese of Little Rock.

The festival will run through Saturday night, and you can find a breakdown of the Tontitown Grape Festival’s events on its website here .

