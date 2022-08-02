ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

Press conference to release details in alleged Tallapoosa County kidnapping

TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – The Tallapoosa County Sheriff is holding a Tuesday afternoon press regarding the chilling circumstances surrounding an alleged kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says he will answer questions then, and release what investigators have discovered.

Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who was receiving medical attention.  Multiple law enforcement agencies worked the scenes, and remain at the property.

A person of interest is in custody after he was located Monday in the Auburn area by U.S. Marshalls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGQQ6_0h1nMdUG00
A male person of interest was taken into custody Monday in Auburn by U.S. Marshalls. Photo cropped to protect agent identities.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.

