Man fatally shot during reported break-in at Jackson residence

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Lansing police officer climbs tree to save kid
A Lansing police officer just happened to be at the right place at the right time.
WILX-TV
Video captures Lansing police officer rescue boy stuck in tree
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer who saved a child stuck in a tree was honored Thursday. Officer Glenn Briggs, with the Lansing Police Department, was making his way through an apartment complex near the Waverly neighborhood in June when he heard two children cry for help. The two needed assistance getting a stuck 10-year-old boy out of a tree.
Jackson man shot after argument in vehicle
JACKSON, MI -- A man was treated and released from a Jackson hospital after being shot in the leg Tuesday, police said. At about 11:29 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the leg while walking near the Alpine Lake Apartment complex in Jackson.
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigate Tuesday night shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Lansing’s north side. According to authorities, it happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Delta River Drive and Gatsby Court. Police said they found a victim who had been shot twice. The victim...
Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection
JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton
A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials looking for suspect involved with a Washtenaw County murder
DETROIT – Officials are looking for a suspect who was involved in a murder that took place in Washtenaw County. According to The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was involved in a shooting that took place on June 28 in Ypsilanti. Officials reported that Brown...
Lansing police say 1 person was shot Tuesday night
Lansing police say one person was shot Tuesday night.
Jackson man was shot, killed by girlfriend’s new boyfriend, family says
JACKSON, MI -- The man who was shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday is being remembered as a caring father and son in a statement released by his family. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was a “beloved son, father, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle,” according to the statement sent to MLive/The Jackson Citizen Patriot on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
13abc.com
Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole
MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - A man convicted of unlawful imprisonment connected to the disappearance of his three children was denied parole yet again. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, John Skelton was denied parole after his most recent interview. MDOC tells 13abc the board denied his parole and gave him a 12-month continuance, the longest denial he can be given under Michigan law.
ClickOnDetroit.com
WATCH: Videos show alleged break in at apartments on Ann Arbor’s Main Street
ANN ARBOR – On Sunday, July 17, two men allegedly broke into the 101 West Liberty residential units above Main Street businesses. In surveillance footage shared by residents in the apartments, the men can be seen walking along the alley adjacent to the building and in a hallway. In...
Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
