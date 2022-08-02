Terry Francona says Andrés Giménez is ‘a keeper’ after four-hit, three steal outburst

Read on www.cleveland.com
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor
At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
Report: Guardians Pursuit Of Deadline Target Fell Apart Over Prospects
Sometimes a team must discern a need from a want. The Guardians wanted to find ways to provide greater run support for their pitchers. But teams looking to trade with the Guardians needed some of Cleveland’s top prospects. And that’s how we got through a rather silent trade deadline...
Phillies' Painter, De La Cruz Earn Minor League Players of the Month
The Philadelphia Phillies prospects earned minor league Player of the Month honors for July.
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Guardians Farm Report: Arias Heating Up At The Plate, Homers In Columbus Win
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
Holy Name football 2022 preview: Regional runs fuel Green Wave — Camp tour
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two straight runs to the regional finals have left this senior class, led by third-year starters Jayvon Williams and Kriztion Sanchez, wanting more. They made an unexpected run in 2020, then followed that up with another trip deep into the postseason after a sub-.500 finish to the regular season. Sanchez rushed for 1,451 yards and 15 touchdowns last year, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, to pace the running game with a dual threat in Williams, who is receiving interest from Ball State.
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
Guardians further commit to youth movement after inactive deadline; Franmil Reyes optioned
On a day with massive trade waves being made around the league, the Guardians tossed a pebble into Lake Erie. The Guardians are all in on this youth movement. That wasn't much of a question to begin with, but Tuesday's inactivity ahead of the trade deadline was reinforcement. They were effectively silent all day, only dealing catcher Sandy Leon to the Minnesota Twins for Ian Hamilton. There were numerous conversations regarding a number of players, but the Guardians' front office didn't find a move it felt was the right fit.
Giants' David Villar resting on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar will take a seat after J.D. Davis was announced as San Francisco's third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 34 batted ball this season, Villar has accounted for a 5.9% barrel rate...
Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension disgusts those suing Browns QB, attorney says
The attorney for 24 women who sued Deshaun Watson said Thursday that his clients reacted with disgust after they learned the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended only six games by the NFL’s independent disciplinary officer this week. Tony Buzbee, the attorney, said in a news conference in Houston that...
González costs Giants with another blunder in loss to Dodgers
For the second time in two weeks, a baserunning mistake by outfielder Luis González ended up hurting a struggling Giants offense. In the Giants' 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park, the latest baserunning error by González ended what was the best scoring opportunity San Francisco had through seven innings against lefty Julio Urías.
Cleveland hosting annual massage conference amid Deshaun Watson controversy
It was reported on Wednesday that the NFL will appeal the ruling from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As of Thursday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is...
WATCH: Tyler Freeman Gets First Major League Hit In Guardians Debut
Tyler Freeman got his first hit as a Guardian in the sixth inning of Wednesday's game.
