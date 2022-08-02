ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him

When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
PORTAGE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
WANE-TV

Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
ELWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Bus Transportation#Bus Stop#Bus Driver#Indiana State Police
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022

It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

White Rock Park in Indiana – A Cliff Jumper’s and Thrill Seekers Paradise

White Rock Park is located in Saint Paul, IN, about 45 minutes southwest of Indianapolis. This Indian quarry is known for its surrounding cliffs that provide guests with the perfect opportunities for cliff jumping, rope-swinging, ziplining and more adrenaline-producing activities. Perfect for a quick Indiana day trip. Cliff Jumping and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
wevv.com

Southern Indiana melon farmers persist despite tough season

In this week’s Tri-State Farm Life, 44News takes a look at Southern Indiana’s melon farmers, and how they’ve handled this year’s turbulent growing season. Frey Co. Produce has been supplying our Tri-State and the nation with melons for decades, and this year, they’re back at it again producing nearly 20 million pounds of watermelons right here in Southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief plan.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package

Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
INDIANA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Indiana likely to continue funding Pa.-based Real Alternatives despite questions over spending

Real Alternatives operates as a pass-through organization, funneling money to six other entities which operate in 11 counties, mostly in northern Indiana. House Bill 1001 provides $2 million for the organization, but it’s unclear if that money renews their contract, set to expire later this year, or supplements it. The post Indiana likely to continue funding Pa.-based Real Alternatives despite questions over spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Indiana abortion, taxpayer refund bills move past House committees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Another day of heated testimony wrapped up Tuesday on a controversial abortion bill. Demonstrators on both sides of the issue made their voices heard during about eight hours of testimony on the chamber floor of the Indiana House of Representatives. The Courts and Criminal Code...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy