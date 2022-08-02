Black CHP Officer Settles Suit Alleging Propositioning by Appellate Justice

A fruit vendor in his 30s was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and Friday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets regarding a shots fired call and discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

GARDENA, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO