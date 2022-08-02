ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England to play World Cup holders the United States in Wembley friendly

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZNg8_0h1nLg6E00

Newly-crowned European champions England are set to face World Cup holders the United States at Wembley in October, the Football Association has announced.

The Lionesses will return to the scene of Sunday’s Euro 2022 triumph to take on the world number one-ranked US on October 7, subject to having secured World Cup qualification in September.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are back in action after winning the Euros with World Cup qualifiers against Austria away on September 3 and then Luxembourg at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium three days later.

And with a surge in demand over the last few days, more than 20,000 tickets have been sold for the latter fixture in the first sale window.

England currently top their World Cup qualifying group with a maximum 24 points from eight matches, and will seal qualification for next year’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand with a draw against second-placed Austria.

The FA said that in the event of England having to play in the World Cup play-offs in October, it and the United States’ federation would work to agree a new date for the two teams to meet.

The sides have never met at Wembley before and last faced each other when England, then under Phil Neville, were beaten 2-1 by the Americans in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzjIG_0h1nLg6E00
England won Euro 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in Sunday’s final at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Wire)

Wiegman said: “It is really exciting to have the chance to play the US at Wembley if we can make sure of qualification for the World Cup.

“It would be the perfect game for our squad to meet another strong team after so many tough games in the Euros.

“It is good we enjoy the moment we are in after this wonderful summer, but we know we still have to work to do to take the next step forward.

“As a team, we take nothing for granted with our goal of reaching the World Cup and whoever we play at home in October it will be special to have another Wembley fixture.

It would be the perfect game for our squad to meet another strong team after so many tough games in the Euros.

“After the positive experiences we have had this summer, it will be great to welcome as many fans as possible so that we can say thanks again for their incredible support.”

A crowd of 87,192 – the biggest-ever attendance for a Euros match, men’s or women’s – saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time at Wembley at the weekend as they secured the first major trophy in their history.

The first official England Women fixture, a 3-2 defeat of Scotland in Greenock, took place on November 18, 1972.

And regarding the plan for October, the FA said that “with the occasion marking the 50th anniversary…the aim is to invite every living Lioness to the national stadium, and also to acknowledge those across previous generations who paved the way”.

Last month the FA said it had been working on a project to recognise and celebrate former internationals that would coincide with the anniversary.

It also committed to awarding players from the 1972 team with bespoke caps. A number of former players from that team had expressed disappointment in a string of interviews with the i newspaper, with a specific focus on no official caps being handed out to the group.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Super League is already feeling the Lionesses effect with clubs reporting a surge in ticket sales ahead of the big kick-off on the weekend of September 10-11.

Wembley matchwinner Chloe Kelly’s club Manchester City have seen a huge uptake in ticket sales for their opening match, against Beth Mead’s Arsenal at the Academy Stadium, even though the fixture is still five weeks away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLRd0_0h1nLg6E00
Chloe Kelly in action for Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

The previous record attendance for the stadium, 5,371, was against Manchester United last season. The ground’s capacity is 7,000 but it was reduced due to Covid restrictions, and this time it is expected to be a sell-out.

City, who also have England heroes including Keira Walsh, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp among their ranks, have sold a record number of season tickets, which were selling well during the Euros and surged again after Sunday’s final.

There is also huge interest in the next derby against United, which is due to be played at the Etihad Stadium, in December.

Chelsea have also confirmed an uplift in ticket sales for their opening match of the season, against West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Keira Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley#England#League Cup#Manchester United#Cup Holders#European#The Football Association#Stoke#Americans
newschain

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou ready for the challenge at Ross County again

Ange Postecoglou recalled the night when the Global Energy Stadium felt like Celtic Park as he prepares for the trip to play Ross County on Saturday. The Hoops manager’s first away game against the Staggies last December ended in drama when Anthony Ralston headed in the winner for the 10-man Hoops in the seventh minute of added time to keep Celtic within touching distance of then champions Rangers.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Reading without a host of key players for clash with Cardiff

Will be without a host of key players for their Championship fixture against Cardiff. Lucas Joao, Sam Hutchinson and Scott Dann all missed the Royals’ opening-day defeat at Blackpool through injury and will be absent again on Saturday. Femi Azeez is sidelined with a hamstring problem, Dejan Tetek remains...
SPORTS
newschain

Malky Mackay: Ross County well-versed in methods despite summer changes

Ross County are much-changed again this season, but manager Malky Mackay believes their methods are now second nature following his successful debut campaign. Mackay has made 10 summer signings and six of them featured in their opening cinch Premiership defeat by Hearts. The former Watford and Cardiff boss had brought...
SOCCER
newschain

Eddie Howe signs new Newcastle deal on eve of Premier League season

Newcastle have given Eddie Howe a long-term contract less than a year after handing him the task of keeping the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League. The 44-year-old former Bournemouth manager, who was appointed head coach at St James’ Park in November on a deal running until 2024, has been rewarded for his early success on the eve of the new campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

David Martindale wants Livingston to ‘kick-start’ season at Dundee United

David Martindale has challenged Livingston to “kick-start” their cinch Premiership campaign away to buoyant Dundee United on Sunday. After last weekend’s spirited display in a 2-1 home defeat by Rangers, the Lions boss is braced for another stern test against a Terrors side who finished fourth under Tam Courts last term and then pulled off a stunning Europa Conference League victory in new boss Jack Ross’s first home game in charge on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy