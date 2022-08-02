Tech Tuesday: Boba tea robots, Amazon offers new way to shop
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — More robots are entering the food industry, including the rapidly-growing business of boba tea drinks.
Plus, Amazon is once again attempting to change the way you shop. But this time, they are going after the mall.
Tech expert Greg Nibler joined AM Extra with the top tech headlines of the week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0