FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bristol Press
Terryville man charged with DUI after hitting CT Transit Bus in Bristol, crashing head-on with another car with teen in vehicle
BRISTOL – A Terryville man has been accused of driving under the influence with a teenager in the car when he struck a bus before colliding with another vehicle. Gordon Palmieri, 39, of 176 Allen St., Terryville, was driving on Mountain Road on Nov. 3, around 8:15 p.m., when police say he sideswiped a CT Transit Bus. He then, police allege, crashed into another vehicle in a head-on collision.
Bristol Press
Reginald A. Ruel
Reginald A. Ruel, 84, of Bristol, beloved husband of Marilyn (Perry) Ruel, passed away at home on Aug. 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Enosburg, VT on Aug. 8, 1937, son of the late Lionel and Cecile (Couture) Ruel. He spent his early years in Burlington, VT.
Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday. Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading […]
Bristol Press
Man fatally shot in Bristol; police say incident appears isolated
BRISTOL – A man was killed in Bristol in the early morning hours Friday. Police said they responded to the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. around 3:12 a.m. on the report of shots fired. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an...
Bristol Press
Woman wanted by Bristol police arrested during drug raid in Torrington
TORRINGTON – A woman wanted by Bristol police was arrested during a drug raid on Tuesday. State police on Wednesday released details of their lengthy investigation, which was done in conjunction with Torrington police, saying Catherine Brennan, 31, was charged after police discovered she had a warrant out for her arrest.
Eyewitness News
Newington police make arrest for shots fired incident on Berlin Turnpike
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police made an arrest for a shots fired incident on the Berlin Turnpike last fall. Police said it happened on November 22 at the intersection of Pane Road. Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, was arrested in...
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Dana E. McLeod, 28, of 58 E. Shore Boulevard, Burlington, was charged July 28 with risk of injury, public indecency and second degree breach of peace. Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged July 29 with second degree criminal trespass and sixth degree larceny. Christopher Young,...
Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
Connecticut horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty
A woman is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty charges for allegedly abusing horses at White Birch Farm in Portland.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year. The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of […]
Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine
STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
Eyewitness News
East Hartford woman reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
Bloomfield man headed to prison for heroin distribution, illegal gun sale
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for the distribution of heroin and the illegal sale of a firearm, police said. According to documents and statements made in court, Hartford police arrested 33-year-old Michael Simpson of Bloomfield in July of 2018. Police shared Simpson was selling drugs from […]
