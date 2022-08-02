BRISTOL – A Terryville man has been accused of driving under the influence with a teenager in the car when he struck a bus before colliding with another vehicle. Gordon Palmieri, 39, of 176 Allen St., Terryville, was driving on Mountain Road on Nov. 3, around 8:15 p.m., when police say he sideswiped a CT Transit Bus. He then, police allege, crashed into another vehicle in a head-on collision.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO