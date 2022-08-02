ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Terryville man charged with DUI after hitting CT Transit Bus in Bristol, crashing head-on with another car with teen in vehicle

BRISTOL – A Terryville man has been accused of driving under the influence with a teenager in the car when he struck a bus before colliding with another vehicle. Gordon Palmieri, 39, of 176 Allen St., Terryville, was driving on Mountain Road on Nov. 3, around 8:15 p.m., when police say he sideswiped a CT Transit Bus. He then, police allege, crashed into another vehicle in a head-on collision.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Reginald A. Ruel

Reginald A. Ruel, 84, of Bristol, beloved husband of Marilyn (Perry) Ruel, passed away at home on Aug. 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Enosburg, VT on Aug. 8, 1937, son of the late Lionel and Cecile (Couture) Ruel. He spent his early years in Burlington, VT.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday. Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading […]
Bristol Press

Man fatally shot in Bristol; police say incident appears isolated

BRISTOL – A man was killed in Bristol in the early morning hours Friday. Police said they responded to the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. around 3:12 a.m. on the report of shots fired. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Woman wanted by Bristol police arrested during drug raid in Torrington

TORRINGTON – A woman wanted by Bristol police was arrested during a drug raid on Tuesday. State police on Wednesday released details of their lengthy investigation, which was done in conjunction with Torrington police, saying Catherine Brennan, 31, was charged after police discovered she had a warrant out for her arrest.
TORRINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
MERIDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash

Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player ​“with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Dana E. McLeod, 28, of 58 E. Shore Boulevard, Burlington, was charged July 28 with risk of injury, public indecency and second degree breach of peace. Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged July 29 with second degree criminal trespass and sixth degree larceny. Christopher Young,...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
GROTON, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year. The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of […]
Journal Inquirer

Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine

STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
STAFFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

East Hartford woman reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
WTNH

Bloomfield man headed to prison for heroin distribution, illegal gun sale

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for the distribution of heroin and the illegal sale of a firearm, police said. According to documents and statements made in court, Hartford police arrested 33-year-old Michael Simpson of Bloomfield in July of 2018. Police shared Simpson was selling drugs from […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT

