Fatal accident reported at I-35 and Evans Road on the northeast side

These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws
This businessman is giving away millions in San Antonio
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter Incident
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing Problems
KSAT 12
Driver dies after hitting mattress on I-37, crashing into trees in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after he crashed his truck along Interstate 37 in South Bexar County on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-37 near Hardy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a mattress on the road.
Driver crashes, dies after trying to avoid hitting mattress on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A driver died Thursday night after they were trying to avoid hitting a mattress, but instead crashed into an area filled with heavy brush. Bexar County Sheriff's said a man was approaching the Atascosa and Bexar County line on I37 when he swerved to try to avoid hitting a mattress that was laying on the highway.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police working to end standoff peacefully on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to end a standoff peacefully after receiving a tip that a suspect with four out-of-county arrest warrants, including murder, was inside an apartment unit on the North Side. Police received a tip from a confidential informant around 11 p.m. Wednesday that...
KTSA
Major crash closes Southbound lanes of IH-35, traffic backed up for miles
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you have plans to travel on the Northeast side, you may want to avoid the Southbound lanes of IH-35 between Evans Road and Loop 1604. Police are investigating a major crash which has forced the closure of the highway. Traffic is backed up for several miles with delays of nearly two hours. Police are urging that you seek alternate routes.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man shot in head, killed while working out at LA Fitness on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man who was fatally shot while working out at LA Fitness on the North Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME’s office said Brandon Broadnax died of a gunshot wound to the head just after 7 p.m. on Monday.
KTSA
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
KSAT 12
2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
Teen injured after exchanging gunfire with police near Lackland AFB
SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old is in the hospital after firing at officers Thursday night, officials said. It started when San Antonio police found out the suspect shot at his girlfriend's vehicle. Because they knew who his dad was, they went to his house and waited for him. When the suspect saw police, he fled.
63-Year-Old Marvin Rose Killed, 3 Others Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident in Selma (Selma, TX)
The Selma Police Department reported that 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured after a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The fatal accident was reported to have taken place on the I-35 [..]
Police continue negotiating with murder suspect barricaded in San Antonio apartment building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officers, along with SWAT teams and police negotiators, are approaching 32 hours of being at a north-side apartment complex where a standoff has been unfolding since Wednesday night. Authorities arrived at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments around 11 p.m., where they continue trying...
Two arrested in connection to Austin’s 34th robbery series of the year
Police said Eddie Silva and Whitley Smith are charged in connection to Austin's 34th robbery series so far in 2022.
'It can't be' | Family reacts to recent Harlandale graduate killed by alleged drunk driver
SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School. Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in North Austin I-35 crash with 18-wheeler
Police have identified the man who was killed on Friday after his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler in North Austin. It happened at around 4:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Wells Branch Parkway intersection. The Austin Police Department said 46-year-old Anthony McGruder was driving northbound when...
fox7austin.com
Officials work to contain Big Sky Fire north of Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - Fire crews continue to work to contain the Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County. On Wednesday afternoon, helicopters dropped water on hot spots. "There are hot spots, they're mostly into the black, which is the burned area, but there have been some on the edges closer to the unburned area. We've been working on cleaning those up all day," Justin Calhoun, emergency management coordinator with the City of Fredericksburg said.
Family identifies man shot and killed inside San Antonio LA Fitness
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning new information about the man murdered inside an LA Fitness on Monday. The family tells KENS 5 Brandon Marquis Broadnax was the man working out when he was shot and killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, is...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot multiple times with assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times with an assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off San Lino Street near S. Hamilton Avenue. Police are still trying to piece...
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting near north Austin hotel
A man faces a murder charge after another man was shot and killed near a hotel off North Lamar Boulevard on July 9.
KTSA
Two men run from the scene after crashing car into home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Residents in a home on San Antonio’s West side escaped injury after a car crashed into their house Tuesday morning. KSAT-12 reports it happened on South Laredo Street at around 3 A.M. Two men were in a car traveling West when the driver...
KSAT 12
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in head-on crash that killed 18-year-old, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old woman was arrested following a head-on crash that killed an 18-year-old man on the Southeast Side over the weekend. Priscilla Guerrero was charged with intoxication manslaughter, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Guerrero was detained at the scene early Saturday because she was...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
