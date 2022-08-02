Fatal accident reported at I-35 and Evans Road on the northeast side

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - Fire crews continue to work to contain the Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County. On Wednesday afternoon, helicopters dropped water on hot spots. "There are hot spots, they're mostly into the black, which is the burned area, but there have been some on the edges closer to the unburned area. We've been working on cleaning those up all day," Justin Calhoun, emergency management coordinator with the City of Fredericksburg said.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO