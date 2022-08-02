ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Gingrich: China threats over Pelosi Taiwan visit a ‘bluff’

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) on Tuesday called China’s threats over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) trip to Taiwan a “bluff.”

Gingrich said on “Fox & Friends” that he dealt with a similar situation when he visited China and Taiwan in 1997. Gingrich was the last House Speaker to visit the self-governing island.

He said China invited him to visit and make speeches in Shanghai and Beijing, but they “went crazy” when they learned he also planned to visit Taiwan. He said his national security adviser told the Chinese ambassador that the Chinese government does not decide where the House Speaker travels, and if Gingrich needs to decide, he would choose to go to Taiwan and not China.

Gingrich said the two sides worked out a deal in which Gingrich would travel to China to give his speeches but then go to Japan before visiting Taiwan so he would not go directly from China to Taiwan.

“They backed down,” he said. “Their current bluff is just that.”

The Chinese government has warned Pelosi against visiting Taiwan during her trip to multiple Asian countries, saying it would violate the “One China” policy and that China would “take strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The United States recognizes Beijing as the legitimate Chinese government and maintains a position of strategic ambiguity with respect to Taiwan, pledging to support the democratic island but not promising direct engagement in the event of a Chinese invasion.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that the U.S. should not be intimidated by rhetoric and asserted that Pelosi’s visit is still in line with U.S. policy.

Gingrich said the Chinese government does all it can to “rattle” the Taiwanese people, and he hopes Pelosi goes.

Pelosi has not officially confirmed her plans to visit Taiwan, but Taiwanese media report that she will arrive Tuesday evening local time.

Comments / 9

Donna Hickman
2d ago

Okay, fine, but can you at least keep her? We do not want her back. We could give you several more too if you want them.

Related
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Nancy Pelosi
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#House#Asian
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

