ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona’s Updated Salary List For The 22/23 Season Is Staggering

By Marcus Chan
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay

CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Jordi Alba
Person
Philippe Coutinho
Yardbarker

Barcelona right-back would be tempted by Manchester United offer

Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. Spanish newspaper Sport claims United are keen to sign the defender on a permanent deal, with the player having previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Dest started 17 out of 38 games in La...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Bayern Munich#Spanish#Franck#Sevilla#Brazilian#Bar A#Capol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
SPORTbible

How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Read Riqui Puig’s emotional goodbye as he leaves Barcelona for LA Galaxy

Barcelona have bid goodbye to Riqui Puig after nine years at the club. On Thursday evening, as he leaves for LA Galaxy, he penned an emotional farewell to his boyhood club. Born just 45 minutes away from Barcelona in the small village of Matadepera, Riqui Puig grew in the shadow of Barcelona’s hills. Joining Jabac Terrassa as a child, in the same town as Xavi Hernandez grew up, Puig then moved to La Masia at the age of 13.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Barcelona forward asks to leave club in bizarre contract saga

Barcelona star Memphis Depay could be set for an exit route from the Nou Camp in bizarre circumstances after just one season at the Blaugrana – with Fabrizio Romano stating that the club are looking to negotiate with his agents to release the Dutchman from his contract. Depay, 28,...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

How Much Chelsea Are Paying for Marc Cucurella

Here is a complete breakdown of what Chelsea are paying Brighton for the signing of Marc Cucurella. With it being reported that Marc Cucurella has completed his medical with Chelsea this evening, it's only a matter of time before the Blues announce his signing. This will be Chelsea's fifth signing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy