Barcelona’s Updated Salary List For The 22/23 Season Is Staggering

Barcelona have bid goodbye to Riqui Puig after nine years at the club. On Thursday evening, as he leaves for LA Galaxy, he penned an emotional farewell to his boyhood club. Born just 45 minutes away from Barcelona in the small village of Matadepera, Riqui Puig grew in the shadow of Barcelona’s hills. Joining Jabac Terrassa as a child, in the same town as Xavi Hernandez grew up, Puig then moved to La Masia at the age of 13.

SOCCER ・ 9 HOURS AGO