Wilbur's of Maine issues recall for chocolate covered blueberries due to allergy concerns

Maine Lobster Festival returns after two years
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Maine's lobster festival is back after two years of being cancelled due to COVID-19. To encourage people to "get back out there," the festival is free this year. They've already served up 6,000 pounds of lobster in only two days. "We were really thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,...
Berwick officials warn residents not to let their children drink the water
BERWICK (WGME) -- Town officials are warning families of one southern Maine community not to let their children drink the water. The Berwick Water Department says manganese levels have been rising, causing tap water discoloration. Berwick gets its drinking water from the nearby Salmon Falls River. The river has high...
Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Maine's most iconic road race returns in-person after nearly three years. The TD Beach to Beacon 10k is Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. The event returns in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, almost 6,500 runners from nine countries, 42 states,...
Tortilla Flat in Portland closes after 44 years
Tortilla Flat in Portland has closed after 44 years. The restaurant on Forest Ave. closed its doors for good on Sunday. “We would like to take this moment to thank all of our amazing customers and employees who have made this restaurant the wonderful success it has been,” the owners of Tortilla Flat said.
Average price of recreational marijuana continues to fall in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The price of pot is no longer as high as it once was. Since the first few recreational shops opened their doors in 2020, the industry has boomed in Maine. "Just since we've been open, pricing in the industry has changed a lot," SeaWeed Co. Retail Manager Emily Hyman said.
8 Maine towns respond after scrap metal pile catches fire in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- A fire broke out Friday morning in Topsham. First responders were called to the Grimmel Industries scrap metal facility just before 4 a.m. for a junk pile on fire. Officials say “fluff,” which is material extracted from metal, was on fire as well as a conveyer belt...
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room:' NH family shares scary encounter with bear
CONWAY (WGME) – A New Hampshire family met an unexpected visitor in their house on Monday. Arlee Giannini was home with her son when he told her there was a bear in their living room. "I'm about ready to fall asleep. Jaeden comes flying in my room and he's...
With temps soaring into the 90s, cooling centers open in Maine
With temperatures expected to be in the 90s in most of Maine on Thursday, some communities have setup cooling centers. CBS13 will add more locations to the list as they become available. Auburn. Auburn Public Library at 49 Spring St. Cooling Center - Open August 4 and 5 from 9:00...
Missing 88-year-old Maine man with memory loss issues found
DAMARISCOTTA (WGME) -- The Damariscotta Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 88-year-old man with memory loss issues. Police say Ronald Slicer was last known to be in the Damariscotta area around noon Wednesday. He is described as a 5'11", 180 pound white male with hazel...
Maine high school damaged after fan sparks fire
ROCKPORT (WGME) -- A Maine high school was damaged after a floor fan reportedly malfunctioned, sparking a fire and causing the sprinkler system to go off. Crews responded to a fire alarm at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport around 1:30 Friday. When firefighters arrived, they found the building...
Crews battle woods fire in Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The fire has burned less than an acre in the back of the cemetery and it is now under control. Crews say they're going to continue dumping water on the fire to make...
Maine Lobster Festival kicks off in Rockland
The Maine Lobster Festival kicks off Wednesday in Rockland. The festival is a five-day event filled with fun and feasting on the coast. The annual event takes place during the first weekend of August, from Wednesday through Sunday. The festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors to Rockland each year...
New Hampshire woman says bear broke into, damaged home
CONWAY (WGME) -- A homeowner in New Hampshire says a bear broke into her home. She says it wandered throughout the house and trashed her garage. Arlee Giannini says the bear broke into her home in Conway Monday night. She says her 14-year-old son heard the dogs barking and found...
Rep. Golden meets with officers to discuss needs of rural police
LISBON (WGME) -- Congressman Jared Golden toured the Lisbon police facility Tuesday and met with local and state officials about the challenges rural police are facing. The congressman says they spoke about behavioral health, as well as substance use issues, such as the opioid epidemic. He says this is demanding...
Speed, alcohol apparent factors in 3-car crash in Windham that sent 4 to hospital
WINDHAM (WGME) --Four people were injured after a three-car crash in Windham on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 302 and Albion. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Portland woman crossed the center line and hit another vehicle and then struck a third vehicle.
South Portland City Council makes changes to hotel program to curb crime
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of South Portland is cracking down on rising crime and drug use inside four hotels that are housing homeless guests. There are new rules based on police recommendations to crack down on crime, prevent deaths, and make the temporary shelters safer. The city is...
Portland superintendent to leave after this school year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana says he plans to leave after this upcoming school year. According to the Press Herald, Botana told the school board Tuesday night he plans to leave a year earlier than originally intended. Botana has been with the district for six years and his...
Scarborough volunteer firefighter honored for 65 years of service
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- While fire departments statewide struggle to find and keep volunteers, one volunteer in Scarborough is holding strong. Captain Bruce Bell has served as a volunteer firefighter for 65 years. Wednesday, the Scarborough Fire Department surprised him to thank him for his service with a "push-in" ceremony, where...
Maine man killed after vehicle hits utility pole in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was killed after he was partially ejected during a crash in Winslow on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on China Road, which is also known as Route 137. Police say the driver, identified as 44-year-old Eric Down of Belgrade,...
