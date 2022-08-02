BATES COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE CORPORATE SPONSORS 2022

Read on 921news.com
BCMH Requests ARPA Funds for Aging Ambulance Units
Bates County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) has submitted applications to Bates County Commissioners requesting funding through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for replacement of two aging ambulance units, and reimbursement for revamping the hospital’s central registration area to enhance infection prevention measures. BCMH seeks this funding in response to COVID-19, a disease that continues to pose a threat to Americans’ health. These funds would be used to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 to the general public:
Elsie Elaine (VanLue) Trammell, age 81 Rich Hill
Elsie Elaine (VanLue) Trammell, age 81, was born on November 27, 1940 in Hartland, Illinois to Benjamin Harvey and Alma Ruth (Schultz) VanLue. She passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at home with her family by her side. Growing up, mom lived in a lot of places, and I mean...
Myrna LaDon Craft, age 89 of Butler
Funeral services for Myrna Craft of Butler, Missouri will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, Missouri. No visitation. Private family interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Missouri. Contributions to Children’s Mercy Cardiology or Debra Bledsoe Memorial Health Scholarship. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
Harrisonville Annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament
Team and individual openings are available for the Harrisonville Public School Foundation’s Annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Tournament will be part of the Harrisonville High School Homecoming festivities and will take place at Hoots Hollow at Country Creek Golf Course beginning at 8 a.m. on September 16. Registration is available on-line at www.harrisonvilleschools.org/foundation or forms can be picked up at the Harrisonville district’s administrative offices located at 503 S. Lexington. Registration is $80 per golfer or $320 per team which includes green fees, a cart, and a buffet lunch following the tournament.
David Clayton, 83 of Drexel
David Clayton, 83 of Drexel, Missouri passed away July 17, 2022 at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Cremation, with a Celebration of Life planned for 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Drexel Community Building. Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Memorial contributions may be made the Disabled American Veterans. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Bates and Cedar County Deputies Arrest Car Thief
On Friday July 29th Bates County Deputies were patrolling the Rich Hill area. A deputy observed a 2020 F150 vehicle driven by William Swarnes. Before the Deputy was able to turn around his vehicle, he lost sight of him in the Rich Hill area. Shortly after that encounter Bates County...
Fatality Crash takes the Lives of Three Teens
A fatality crash in Cedar County took the lives of three teenagers on Thursday, August 4th. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one-car accident 3 miles East of Jerico Springs on Highway B at approximately 4:30pm. The accident occurred when a 2006 Toyota Scion topped a hill became airborne...
Harrisonville School Homecoming
Harrisonville School’s annual Homecoming event is set for Friday, Sept. 16 with the parade, coronation & football game, along with the Harrisonville Public School Foundation’s golf tournament. Harrisonville’s 2022 theme is “A Groovy Harrisonville High School Homecoming.”. Parade registration is now open – https://forms.gle/EV5E8AEMbN6v2Exe9. There is...
