BATES COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE CORPORATE SPONSORS 2022

Team and individual openings are available for the Harrisonville Public School Foundation’s Annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Tournament will be part of the Harrisonville High School Homecoming festivities and will take place at Hoots Hollow at Country Creek Golf Course beginning at 8 a.m. on September 16. Registration is available on-line at www.harrisonvilleschools.org/foundation or forms can be picked up at the Harrisonville district’s administrative offices located at 503 S. Lexington. Registration is $80 per golfer or $320 per team which includes green fees, a cart, and a buffet lunch following the tournament.

HARRISONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO