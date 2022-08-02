Bates County Coroner Report for June and July

Read on 921news.com
kchi.com
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
921news.com
Fatality Crash takes the Lives of Three Teens
A fatality crash in Cedar County took the lives of three teenagers on Thursday, August 4th. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one-car accident 3 miles East of Jerico Springs on Highway B at approximately 4:30pm. The accident occurred when a 2006 Toyota Scion topped a hill became airborne...
Discarded cigarette lights hay trailer in Crawford County, Kan.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Wednesday afternoon CCFD No.2 crew from Arma Fire Dept were dispatched to US-160 near 260th Ave. to reports of a trailer hauling hay on fire. The semi driver was able to unhook his truck from the trailer before it was damaged. “Firefighters are on scene battling extreme temperatures to extinguish a semi trailer full of hay...
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
KMBC.com
Missouri police and firefighters are battling it out for a good cause
BELTON, Mo. — If you've been shopping for school supplies, you know the cost of even just the basics is higher than ever. In Belton, Missouri, students are benefiting from a friendly competition between the police and fire departments. “We thought we could take them in a competition," Crystal...
KYTV
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
Pettis County woman dies Tuesday night following Highway 127 crash
A La Monte woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 127 Tuesday night. The post Pettis County woman dies Tuesday night following Highway 127 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash
A La Monte woman was killed and a Marshall man injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by 84-year-old Virginia T. Taylor of La Monte, traveled through a stop sign at the intersection without stopping around 9:45 p.m. A southbound 2022 Mack Pinnacle, driven by 40-year-old Thomas W. Hurst of Marshall, then struck the right side of the GMC. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
kmmo.com
LA MONTE WOMAN KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASH
An 84-year-old La Monte woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Virginia Taylor traveled through a stop sign without stopping, causing a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Thomas Hurst to strike the side of Taylor’s vehicle. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 2, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed west bound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process. Deputies pursued the driver into Johnson County, where they eventually exited onto Highway 23. Deputies briefly lost sight of the suspect before spotting them on Irish Lane, parallel to US 50 Highway. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Angus Lane and 6th Street Court in Knob Noster. Tristan Smith was arrested for Resisting Arrest by Fleeing (Creating Substantial Risk). Smith was transported back to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.
republic-online.com
Barn fire on Moonlight Road remains under investigation
A large barn fire that spread to two outbuildings and touched off several grass fires July 23 in northern Miami County remains under investigation. Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County firefighters responding to a report of an explosion and outbuilding fire discovered a 60-foot by 70-foot barn, with several vehicles inside, was fully engulfed in flames in the 22900 block of Moonlight Road north of Hillsdale Lake.
921news.com
Bates and Cedar County Deputies Arrest Car Thief
On Friday July 29th Bates County Deputies were patrolling the Rich Hill area. A deputy observed a 2020 F150 vehicle driven by William Swarnes. Before the Deputy was able to turn around his vehicle, he lost sight of him in the Rich Hill area. Shortly after that encounter Bates County...
Police identify victim killed in deadly crash Tuesday in Kansas City, MO
Police Friday identified a man that was killed earlier this week in a crash near E. 31st St and Van Brunt Boulevard.
High-speed Chase That Started in Sedalia Leads to Arrest in Knob Noster
On Sunday night, a Pettis County Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed westbound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
921news.com
BCMH Requests ARPA Funds for Aging Ambulance Units
Bates County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) has submitted applications to Bates County Commissioners requesting funding through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for replacement of two aging ambulance units, and reimbursement for revamping the hospital’s central registration area to enhance infection prevention measures. BCMH seeks this funding in response to COVID-19, a disease that continues to pose a threat to Americans’ health. These funds would be used to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 to the general public:
ozarkradionews.com
Summersville Crash Involving Deer Leads to Injury for Butler, MO Man
Summersville, MO. – A deer-involved crash outside of Summersville on Highway 17 has injured the driver. This accident occurred as a Northbound 2020 Chevy Impala was traveling at night struck a deer at roughly 9:05pm last night. The driver, identified as Harold Anderson, 47 of Butler, MO, was moderately injured in the accident. He was transported afterward to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
