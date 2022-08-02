Read on www.youarecurrent.com
Lawrence Police Dept. investigates fatal single-vehicle crash
The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened the morning of Aug. 4. The identity of the deceased driver will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office upon confirmation that family members have been notified. The Lawrence police and fire departments responded to the...
Man dies, 3 teens taken to hospital after Greenwood crash involving semi
Greenwood Police say one man is dead and three 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday.
1 person in critical condition after shooting on near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the first block of North Beville Avenue, which is near the intersection with East Washington Street on Indy’s near east side. One […]
Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding. Greenwood Police […]
Boy, 13, grazed by bullet in east side shooting, IMPD says
A 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a shooting overnight on the city's east side, police say.
Man dies after crashing into tree in Lawrence, police say
A man died from injuries he suffered when drove off a road and crashed into a tree early Thursday in Lawrence, police say.
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
Marion child in hospital after fire, brother directed crews to her from roof
MARION, Ind. — An eight-year-old Marion girl is in the hospital breathing through a machine after a fire at her home early Thursday morning. Kaylin McGhee was pulled unresponsive from her second story window after her brother pointed fire crews to where she was at. Kaylin’s mother, Lindsey McGhee, said her daughter is at Riley […]
WISH-TV
4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
Fox 59
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
Pedestrian injured, multiple cars struck when driver loses control at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured when a driver lost control of their vehicle at Indianapolis International Airport early Friday. The incident, which was reported around 1 a.m., occurred outside the passenger arrivals area on the lower level, near baggage claim. An...
3 people, including 2 juveniles, stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive, near East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m. According to an IMPD spokesperson, police found three...
Current Publishing
Two teens, two adults seriously injured in weekend crash
The Fishers Police Dept. is investing a serious car crash that happened July 30 that seriously injured four people. At about 1 a.m., police responded to a crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Promise Road. Emergency crews found two vehicles, an orange Chevrolet Trax and a black Chevrolet Cruz.
Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, garage and front door
FISHERS, Ind. — Two homes, a minivan and car are damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening. ”It’s completely destroyed my wife and I’s feeling of safety in our home,” said Jeremy Himmelright, the man who lives in one of the homes that was hit. Himmelright […]
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
readthereporter.com
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
WISH-TV
New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the New Castle Police Department will be at area schools Thursday after someone sent a 911 text Wednesday about an active shooter at an elementary school. Just before 2:30 p.m., Henry County dispatchers received a 911 text warning of a possible active...
