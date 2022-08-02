ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Current Publishing

Lawrence Police Dept. investigates fatal single-vehicle crash

The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened the morning of Aug. 4. The identity of the deceased driver will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office upon confirmation that family members have been notified. The Lawrence police and fire departments responded to the...
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

1 person in critical condition after shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the first block of North Beville Avenue, which is near the intersection with East Washington Street on Indy’s near east side. One […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding. Greenwood Police […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
DALEVILLE, IN
WTHR

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
LAWRENCE, IN
WANE 15

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Two teens, two adults seriously injured in weekend crash

The Fishers Police Dept. is investing a serious car crash that happened July 30 that seriously injured four people. At about 1 a.m., police responded to a crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Promise Road. Emergency crews found two vehicles, an orange Chevrolet Trax and a black Chevrolet Cruz.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN

