Read on www.koamnewsnow.com
Related
koamnewsnow.com
AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee’s primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s primary elections Thursday were determining party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races were also on the ballot in some counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices. Through...
koamnewsnow.com
Rep Jackie Walorski killed in crash, Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook was real, and more trending news
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state highway and collided head-on...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned four years ago in the midst of a sex scandal, two criminal charges that were eventually dropped amid a very real risk of impeachment. This year, his ex-wife accused him of abuse. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job, with nearly three dozen people in the two major parties filing to run.
koamnewsnow.com
DA candidates clash over abortion prosecutions, sentencing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The contentious race for the job of top prosecutor in Tennessee’s most populous county ends Thursday, when voters decide between the current Republican district attorney and a Democratic challenger in a contest that’s gained some national attention as the two clash on a new state sentencing law and prosecuting abortion providers.
Comments / 0