ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign comes to Peoria

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28r7sk_0h1nHjbZ00

It’s no secret the Arizona heat poses its own set of challenges for Valley residents in the summertime, but many people don’t stop to think about the potential harm that a regularly scheduled walk outside can cause for their furry friend.

Fulton Homes has partnered with KSLX to host Cause for Paws events throughout this summer to provide free dog booties for pet parents to protect their pet’s paws from the summer’s searing temperatures. The campaign runs through Aug. 27, with donations accepted through September 11.

The free event will be coming to Peoria, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 20, at Lake Pleasant Towne Center.

A surface temperature of 140 degrees has the potential to cause burns, permanent damage and scarring to a pet’s paw in a matter of just one minute. That means, when it’s just 104 degrees outside, sidewalks are already as hot as 149 degrees, and asphalt temperatures are north of 160 degrees.

“Our pets are our family, and we are dedicated to doing everything we can to keep them safe this summer,” said Fulton Homes CEO Doug Fulton. “This campaign aims to inform pet owners of the serious consequences that can come from taking our dogs for a walk outside in the Arizona heat.”

Attendees will receive dog booties for their canine companions while supplies last, and also be able to learn more about how to best protect their dog’s paws in the summer heat.

Donations to the Arizona Humane Society are encouraged but not required. Those interested in learning more about the campaign can click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Phoenix

When I think about Greece, I think about ancient history, mythical gods, paradisiacal Mediterranean islands, and delicious food. Greek food encompasses spit-fired meats, olive oil, lemon marinated fish, savory pastries, and fresh salads. A cuisine this fresh and tasty has earned global praise, with many cultures adopting a “Mediterranean diet.”...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
PEORIA, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Society
Peoria, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Peoria, AZ
Pets & Animals
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
West Valley View

Desert Sunset school opens in Buckeye

Saddle Mountain Unified staff and administrators, along with other dignitaries, gathered at Desert Sunset Elementary School in Buckeye on July 27 to cut the ribbon for the district’s newest facility. Located at 30919 W. White Tank Vista Drive, the 80,000-square-foot building accommodates kindergarten through eighth grade and will welcome...
BUCKEYE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
AZFamily

Wettest day of monsoon 2022 for the Phoenix area so far!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a very active Thursday morning with the rainfall that started around 4 a.m. In just one hour, some areas here in the Valley received over an inch of rain. We even had a flash flood warning as well. Phoenix Sky Harbor, our official gauge, had .58″ of rain, the wettest day this season at the airport. So far for the monsoon, we have had 1.11″ of rain. Our average is 2.43.″ We are doing great when it comes to rainfall. The season goes until Sept. 30.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements

As perhaps the most recognizable junction in Arizona, it seems everyone knows the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Julie Gadsby has gotten to know it all too well. She is the construction manager for the massive $776 million improvement project surrounding the curve. “For anyone who has...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?

Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
gilbertsunnews.com

Koprowski, Bongiovanni, Torgenson, Spence maintain Gilbert Council leads

Councilwoman Yung Koprowski and three newcomers = Chuck Bongiovanni, Jim Torgenson and Bill Spence - today maintained the leads they established Tuesday in the race for four seats on Gilbert Town Council, but it could be days before voters know if any or all of them garnered enough votes to avoid a runoff in the Nov. 8 General Election.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa Police Department starts Adopt-A-School program

The World Hip Hop Dance Championship competition is coming to the Arizona Grand Resort for the weekend!. The Department of Public Safety didn’t say how many people died, only that it involved two cars. Gilbert man building drones to help deliver supplies to Ukrainians. Updated: 15 hours ago. |
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years

A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Some Phoenix areas see nearly 2 inches of rain in morning storms

Most areas saw at least a half of an inch of rain this morning in Phoenix, although central Phoenix saw about a full inch. Some spots in the city even saw close to 2 inches. Most of the storm that also brought temperatures in the 70s has passed the city and is heading southwest.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Police resume school traffic enforcement

Kids are returning to the classroom and police in Mesa are advising drivers to slow down and obey speed limits in and around school zones. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
MESA, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
992
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy