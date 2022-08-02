ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

KATV

LRPD searching for suspects two suspects involved in credit card fraud

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in credit card fraud. According to authorities, the two pictured have been using a stolen credit card that was taken during an automobile break-in. If you know the identity of these two individuals, please contact the LRPD at (501) 371-4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

City releases statement introducing Parker as new police chief

The City of Stuttgart released a statement Wednesday morning introducing David Parker as its new Chief of Police. The statement followed the initial announcement of his hiring made during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Statement from the City of Stuttgart:. “The City of Stuttgart is thrilled to welcome David...
STUTTGART, AR
#W First St#W 11th#E 5th St
KATV

Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Tuesday morning homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating a Tuesday morning homicide and has made an arrest. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, Raymond Pippins, 63 of Wrightsville was found dead...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arrests in 14-year-old’s homicide announced during rally to protest gun violence

Stuttgart community members gathered Tuesday evening to protest gun violence and to ask officials for justice for local homicide victims. Originally intended to take place in front of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office on S. College St., the large crowd moved to the parking lot of the courthouse. Among those who spoke to those in attendance was Prosecuting Attorney Tim Blair, who made a surprise announcement that two arrests had been made Tuesday in the death of Kyler Stigger, 14. No details of the arrests have been given.
STUTTGART, AR
NewsBreak
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas State Police investigating homicide of Stuttgart teen

Stuttgart Police Department officers found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson St. in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 30. At the request of SPD, Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating the suspected homicide. The...
STUTTGART, AR

