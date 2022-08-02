Stuttgart community members gathered Tuesday evening to protest gun violence and to ask officials for justice for local homicide victims. Originally intended to take place in front of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office on S. College St., the large crowd moved to the parking lot of the courthouse. Among those who spoke to those in attendance was Prosecuting Attorney Tim Blair, who made a surprise announcement that two arrests had been made Tuesday in the death of Kyler Stigger, 14. No details of the arrests have been given.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO