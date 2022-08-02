Read on www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
LRPD: 1 injured in shooting at North Shackleford Apartment
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Berkley Apartments on North Shackleford Rd. Thursday afternoon.
LRPD searching for suspects two suspects involved in credit card fraud
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in credit card fraud. According to authorities, the two pictured have been using a stolen credit card that was taken during an automobile break-in. If you know the identity of these two individuals, please contact the LRPD at (501) 371-4829.
BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in regards to their involvement with an incident at a Little Rock mall, have been identified, the agency reported Wednesday. Original story:. Two suspects are wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in...
Pine Bluff police warns of car break-ins; asking for the public's help in finding suspects
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department said they have received reports of breaking or entering in vehicles lately involving a small group of juveniles or young adult males. According to police, these males have been primarily entering unlocked vehicles at night, and some of them have...
Police ID suspects deadly shooting tied to Arkansas house fire
Pine Bluff police have named two in a homicide.
City releases statement introducing Parker as new police chief
The City of Stuttgart released a statement Wednesday morning introducing David Parker as its new Chief of Police. The statement followed the initial announcement of his hiring made during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Statement from the City of Stuttgart:. “The City of Stuttgart is thrilled to welcome David...
LRPD investigating Monday night shooting at Kroger; female victim in stable condition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a Monday night shooting incident that left one woman in critical condition. According to authorities, police responded to reports of the incident at Kroger on Geyer Springs Road at around 7:49 p.m. 20-year-old William McDowell was arrested and charged with...
Arrest made in Tuesday deadly shooting at Wrightsville apartment
Pulaski County deputies have made an arrest after an early Tuesday morning deadly shooting.
Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Tuesday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating a Tuesday morning homicide and has made an arrest. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, Raymond Pippins, 63 of Wrightsville was found dead...
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
Little Rock police ID man killed Monday on Whispering Pines Drive
Little Rock police have identified a man killed Monday morning on Whispering Pines Drive.
Arrests in 14-year-old’s homicide announced during rally to protest gun violence
Stuttgart community members gathered Tuesday evening to protest gun violence and to ask officials for justice for local homicide victims. Originally intended to take place in front of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office on S. College St., the large crowd moved to the parking lot of the courthouse. Among those who spoke to those in attendance was Prosecuting Attorney Tim Blair, who made a surprise announcement that two arrests had been made Tuesday in the death of Kyler Stigger, 14. No details of the arrests have been given.
Police: Little Rock pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Geyer Springs Road, taking the life of a pedestrian. According to reports, the incident happened on the 5900 block of Geyer Springs around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The collision happened as 55-year-old Aric Turner was fatally struck by a vehicle.
Arkansas mechanics share how to avoid falling victim to catalytic converter thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recently there has been a familiar hum in the air of The Muffler Shop in Little Rock. Jerry Duvall, the shop manager said he has come to know all too well. He typically sees cars in his shop for all sorts of issues, but lately,...
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide of Stuttgart teen
Stuttgart Police Department officers found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson St. in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 30. At the request of SPD, Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating the suspected homicide. The...
Little Rock police: City Director Ken Richardson injured in crash
Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
LRPD investigating Monday afternoon shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident Monday afternoon.
LRPD: Woman dead after hit and run in west Little Rock
Little Rock police said a woman is dead after a hit and run in west Little Rock Monday night.
Police: Woman dead after being beaten up in Little Rock Heights area, person of interest arrested
Police in Little Rock are investigating a killing that occurred in the Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Little Rock housing officials release results of Big Country Chateau inspection
Little Rock code enforcement has released its inspection report on a troubled apartment complex.
