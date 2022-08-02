ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign comes to Peoria

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28r7sk_0h1nHOGQ00

It’s no secret the Arizona heat poses its own set of challenges for Valley residents in the summertime, but many people don’t stop to think about the potential harm that a regularly scheduled walk outside can cause for their furry friend.

Fulton Homes has partnered with KSLX to host Cause for Paws events throughout this summer to provide free dog booties for pet parents to protect their pet’s paws from the summer’s searing temperatures. The campaign runs through Aug. 27, with donations accepted through September 11.

The free event will be coming to Peoria, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 20, at Lake Pleasant Towne Center.

A surface temperature of 140 degrees has the potential to cause burns, permanent damage and scarring to a pet’s paw in a matter of just one minute. That means, when it’s just 104 degrees outside, sidewalks are already as hot as 149 degrees, and asphalt temperatures are north of 160 degrees.

“Our pets are our family, and we are dedicated to doing everything we can to keep them safe this summer,” said Fulton Homes CEO Doug Fulton. “This campaign aims to inform pet owners of the serious consequences that can come from taking our dogs for a walk outside in the Arizona heat.”

Attendees will receive dog booties for their canine companions while supplies last, and also be able to learn more about how to best protect their dog’s paws in the summer heat.

Donations to the Arizona Humane Society are encouraged but not required. Those interested in learning more about the campaign can click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale boy finds a four-legged friend, protector

Linden McDaniel, 5, was born two minutes after his brother Declan. At first, things were the same for the twins. They rolled over on their bellies around the same time. They walked together. They even began saying their first words, “mama” and “dada,” around the same time.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert son grows out hair to make wig for mom

A Mesa teacher for deaf and hard-of-hearing students has started a fundraiser online to help with buying school supplies. Gilbert boy surprised with trip to San Diego Zoo thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST. |. Make-A-Wish said they’d be sending Valen on a seven-day...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Roof caves in at Peoria grocery store after overnight storms

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Thursday's overnight storms across the Valley may have resulted in a roof partially collapsing inside a Bashas' store in Peoria. No injuries were reported at the grocery store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after parts of the roof fell through and caused extensive damage, according to the Peoria Fire Department.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Society
Peoria, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Peoria, AZ
Pets & Animals
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria man says thief used a tow truck to steal new pickup truck

Officials say some ballots were misprinted and some polling sites ran out of paper ballots. Funding could run out for mental health resources in Arizona schools. Arizona received grants to help with mental health resources in Arizona schools but those soon could run out unless lawmakers act. Kari Lake wins...
PEORIA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
kyma.com

Eviction filings surge in big Arizona county home to Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county have surged higher than at any time in the last 23 years. Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Children’s first in state to use new ear tube placement device

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Children’s Hospital is one of the first hospitals in the nation to use a new device created to make ear tube procedures easier and quicker. The device is called Hummingbird and was created by Preceptis Medical in Minnesota. The Mayo Clinic started using it on young patients who had frequent ear infections which required ear tubes. “When we place typical ear tubes, you make a small cut in the ear drum, clear out any fluid that’s in there and then you place the tube and kind of position it in the drum appropriately. What’s really different about the Hummingbird device, what we really like about it, is that it all happens in one step,” explained Dr. Nate Page. “The device itself allows you to make that cut and leave the tube in the eardrum all at the same time. And that’s really what facilitates using it on these younger kids.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Fronteras Desk

5 litters of endangered black-footed ferrets born at Phoenix Zoo

A successful breeding season for endangered black-footed ferrets has produced five litters at the Phoenix Zoo. Now the zoo is asking the public to help choose their names. The five litters add 21 kits to the more than 500 born during the last 30 years at the zoo's Arthur L. and Elaine V. Johnson Conservation Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
East Valley Tribune

Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted

Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

A Mass Casualty Event in Scottsdale? We’ll Be Prepared

We don’t need to tell you that any time you attend any large public gathering, there is always a risk to some degree. The news has been filled with plenty of instances just this year of psychotic mass shooters who decide to use a heavy concentration of people as an opportunity to inflict pain and suffering on others. Considering how Scottsdale will have numerous instances of such gatherings on nearly any given weekend (such as in any nightclub), our city could be at risk of such a mass casualty event.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Child found wandering alone in Laveen, parents located

LAVEEN, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has reunited a child who was found wandering alone in Laveen with his family. Officials said the boy was located near 32nd Drive and Olney Avenue on Wednesday. Deputies were able to bring the child back to his family after reaching out...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy