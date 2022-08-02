Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign comes to Peoria

It’s no secret the Arizona heat poses its own set of challenges for Valley residents in the summertime, but many people don’t stop to think about the potential harm that a regularly scheduled walk outside can cause for their furry friend.

Fulton Homes has partnered with KSLX to host Cause for Paws events throughout this summer to provide free dog booties for pet parents to protect their pet’s paws from the summer’s searing temperatures. The campaign runs through Aug. 27, with donations accepted through September 11.

The free event will be coming to Peoria, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 20, at Lake Pleasant Towne Center.

A surface temperature of 140 degrees has the potential to cause burns, permanent damage and scarring to a pet’s paw in a matter of just one minute. That means, when it’s just 104 degrees outside, sidewalks are already as hot as 149 degrees, and asphalt temperatures are north of 160 degrees.

“Our pets are our family, and we are dedicated to doing everything we can to keep them safe this summer,” said Fulton Homes CEO Doug Fulton. “This campaign aims to inform pet owners of the serious consequences that can come from taking our dogs for a walk outside in the Arizona heat.”

Attendees will receive dog booties for their canine companions while supplies last, and also be able to learn more about how to best protect their dog’s paws in the summer heat.

Donations to the Arizona Humane Society are encouraged but not required. Those interested in learning more about the campaign can click here .