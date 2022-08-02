ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) Trade Up Following Strong 2Q Report

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) are up more than 12% in mid-day trading Friday after the company reported 2Q ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cloudflare (NET) Surges After Topping Q2 Expectations

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) surged 24% after the company reported earnings aftermarket Thursday, topping earnings and revenue estimates. The San Francisco ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CFRA Downgrades AES Corp. (AES) to Hold

CFRA downgraded AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) from Buy to Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Announces 10M Share Buyback Program

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a three-year stock repurchase program, effective ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Zillow Group (ZG) Shares Tumble as Guidance Disappoints

Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z) plunged 10% in early trading despite the company reporting earnings after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Atlassian (TEAM) Soars on Positive 4Q and CFO Appointment

Atlassian Corp. (NASDAQ: TEAM) soared in pre-market trading Friday and is currently up almost 14% mid-day after the company reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Carvana Co. (CVNA) Shares Jump Despite Missing Analyst Estimates

Online vehicle e-commerce platform Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is up 34% Friday despite its lackluster second-quarter earnings report, which missed ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities Downgrades Organon & Co. (OGN) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Beyond Meat (BYND) Slips on Slashed Forecast, BofA Sees 'Stretched' Valuation

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) are down almost 5% after the producer of plant-based protein products cut its full-year ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
AMC Stock Down 6% After Declaring Special Stock Dividend but Analysts are Positive

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NASDAQ: AMC) are down about 6.5% today after the company declared a special preferred stock ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Colby Synesael lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Deutsche Bank Downgrades Ball Corp (BALL) to Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Kyle White downgraded Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $65.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush Upgrades Cavco Industries (CVCO) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgraded Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Global Medical REIT (GMRE) PT Lowered to $15 at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Connor Siversky lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
SVB Leerink Downgrades ChemoCentryx (CCXI) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz downgraded ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Roth Capital Out Positive on DMC Global (BOOM), 'Remains a Top Pick'

Roth Capital analyst Gerry Sweeney reiterated a Buy rating and $35.00 price target on DMC Global (NASDAQ: BOOM).The analyst comments ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Alliance Global Partners Downgrades GrowGeneration (GRWG) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners analyst Aaron Grey downgraded GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Republic Services (RSG) PT Raised to $154 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
AMN Healthcare (AMN) PT Raised to $185 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut raised the price target on AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) to $185.00 (from $175.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) PT Lowered to $45 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
