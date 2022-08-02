Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'

Read on www.nbcboston.com
Peter McGlothin
3d ago
It is the responsibility of Mayor Wu. She is Bostons first female Mayor and first minority Mayor. The buck stops with Mayor Wu.
wgbh.org
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston
As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
nbcboston.com
Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on
A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: Huge wasps build giant nest in Jamaica Plain
wgbh.org
Transit advocates have mixed reactions to the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown
The MBTA has announced an unprecedented move to shut down an entire rapid transit line so they can make badly needed repairs to tracks, signals and power systems. The Orange Line closure begins Aug. 19. Gov. Charlie Baker says the work that can be done during the 30-day closure would...
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
WCVB
How Orange Line shutdown could impact Boston schools
BOSTON — The 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line from Forest Hills to Oak Grove will take place right as students are heading back to the classroom. Many of those kids take the MBTA to get to school. As an Orange Line rider herself, Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
NECN
How Boston Is Preparing for the ‘Extraordinary' Orange Line Shutdown — So Far
The sudden announcement that the MBTA will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days starting in a few weeks has commuters wondering how they'll get around and officials trying to help them. Much of the Orange Line's route goes through Boston, and Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the chief of streets for...
baystatebanner.com
People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston
An MBTA bus caught fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency. Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard. Hours after the incident, the back of the bus remained charred and paneling was dangling from the vehicle.
WCVB
Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
Boston declares 4-day heat emergency for 'extremely hot weather'
BOSTON - For the second time in about two weeks, Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring a heat emergency in Boston.It will be in effect from Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with "tropical humidity" to follow, according to the latest WBZ-TV forecast."We're working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week's extremely hot weather," Wu said in a statement. "I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week. I'm thankful for the many City employees who are preparing for...
nbcboston.com
COVID Levels Declining in Boston, But Officials Urge Residents to ‘Remain Vigilant'
COVID-19 levels are declining in Boston, but health officials urged residents Tuesday to "remain vigilant" as the metrics are still higher than they were prior to the start of the current surge fueled by the highly-contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant. Levels of the virus in local wastewater have decreased by 21%...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
MBTA chief: ‘We reserve the right’ to shut down other lines
MEDFORD, Mass. — The MBTA will venture into uncharted territory with a newly announced month-long shutdown of the Orange Line, and the unprecedented step might not be the last of its kind. Baker administration officials kept the door open for additional large-scale closures when they announced plans Wednesday to...
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
quincyquarry.com
The Heat is on! #mayorkoch
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy is heading into another life-threatening as well as likely to be record breaking heatwave for the second time in recent weeks. However, while Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency and so opened up sixteen...
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
