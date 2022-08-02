Vernon County Jail fully staffed for first time in two years

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to 1406 Bitner Terrace in response to a domestic incident, where a male subject had damaged property and fired a gun in the backyard. Officers approached the residence and encountered 39-year-old Corbin Gene Murray, of Pittsburg, sitting in the backyard. Murray had a shotgun and a rifle, in firing position in front of him, pointed in the direction of a responding officer. Commands were given for Murray to drop the weapons and he did not comply. A second responding officer, approaching from another angle, was able to quickly approach and subdue Murray, knocking both weapons from his control. Murray was handcuffed and placed under arrest without further incident.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO