Vernon County Jail fully staffed for first time in two years

Missing child from Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
MEDIA RELEASE – Domestic Violence / Agg Assault LEO Arrest
On August 3, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to 1406 Bitner Terrace in response to a domestic incident, where a male subject had damaged property and fired a gun in the backyard. Officers approached the residence and encountered 39-year-old Corbin Gene Murray, of Pittsburg, sitting in the backyard. Murray had a shotgun and a rifle, in firing position in front of him, pointed in the direction of a responding officer. Commands were given for Murray to drop the weapons and he did not comply. A second responding officer, approaching from another angle, was able to quickly approach and subdue Murray, knocking both weapons from his control. Murray was handcuffed and placed under arrest without further incident.
Lawrence police arrest woman on 111 counts of identity fraud
Lawrence police announced they arrested a woman in relation to a months-long investigation where she stole personal info from friends, co-workers and a neighbor.
Fatality Crash takes the Lives of Three Teens
A fatality crash in Cedar County took the lives of three teenagers on Thursday, August 4th. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one-car accident 3 miles East of Jerico Springs on Highway B at approximately 4:30pm. The accident occurred when a 2006 Toyota Scion topped a hill became airborne...
Discarded cigarette lights hay trailer in Crawford County, Kan.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Wednesday afternoon CCFD No.2 crew from Arma Fire Dept were dispatched to US-160 near 260th Ave. to reports of a trailer hauling hay on fire. The semi driver was able to unhook his truck from the trailer before it was damaged. “Firefighters are on scene battling extreme temperatures to extinguish a semi trailer full of hay...
Body discovered at long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown, Jasper County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reports of a vehicle with a person inside near Civil War and Pine Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies responded to a long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown on Pine Road west of Civil War Road. On the scene Jasper County Detectives tell us a cream-colored Ford Edge was located behind...
Missing woman in Newton Co., Sheriff seeks information
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding a missing woman on Wednesday morning. “Simone Palmer was last seen on 07/14/2022. Possibly last seen on Olive Lane, near Highway Y.” — NCSO. STATS:. 33 years old. 5’5” tall. 120 pounds.
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
Bates and Cedar County Deputies Arrest Car Thief
On Friday July 29th Bates County Deputies were patrolling the Rich Hill area. A deputy observed a 2020 F150 vehicle driven by William Swarnes. Before the Deputy was able to turn around his vehicle, he lost sight of him in the Rich Hill area. Shortly after that encounter Bates County...
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 7-28-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/21/2022 Dewey C Ellerbee , 41 of Reeds, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Careless and Imprudent Driving; No Insurance. 7/22/2022 Cameron C Hagen, 33 of Carthage, MO was arrested for: Resisting by Force or...
KBI: Arrest made in Neosho County homicide case
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of a man. On Monday […]
News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack
MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car
PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
Cherokee County Man Arrested for Second Time this Summer
One is arrested and drugs and cash are seized after a search in Cherokee County. Sheriff's Deputies executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into suspected drug activity late last week. During the search, methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $20,000.00, was seized. Yesterday evening, the suspect who had evaded law enforcement over the weekend, was taken into custody. 59-year-old Timothy Sargent is being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond on allegations of distributing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:55 – I was dispatched to Walmart for a theft. A report for shoplifting was taken. 19:15 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft in progress. The investigation is ongoing. Thursday, July 21. 20:53 – An officer was dispatched to 1604-29 S. Ellis...
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
Have you seen this missing teen? Could be traveling across state line to Kansas
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Gone missing from his residence on August 1, have you seen the missing teen, Matthew Messner, 16. Last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County, Mo. Possibly headed to Pittsburg or Weir, Kan. area to see his brother.
