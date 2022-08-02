Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Related
Tennessee football among biggest movers in CBS preseason ranking, and it’s warranted
It actually wasn’t as big of a jump as it was from the beginning of last season to the end of last season, but given the way Tennessee football shocked expectations, that was to be expected. As a result, it was a big enough jump to vault them into the top 25.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Vols' 2022 season
Tennessee started the Josh Heupel era off with some promising signs, going 7-6 in 2021. Now, as the Volunteers prepare for the 2022 campaign, there’s plenty to like about this squad. Star QB Hendon Hooker returns, as do standout WR Cedric Tillman and RB Jabari Small. This Tennessee offense...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lyn-J Dixon arrives at Tennessee practice; jersey number revealed
Lyn-J Dixon is a running back who spent the past 4 seasons at Clemson. Part way through the 2021 season, he transferred from Clemson to West Virginia, but never suited up for the Mountaineers. Recently, he ended up in the transfer portal again, and now he’s heading to Rocky Top...
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Veteran offensive line group looks to make quick strides in camp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee’s offensive line group is approaching camp with new energy and a lot of experience. The Vols return four of its five starting linemen from last season, and the unit looks to make early strides. “Progressing fast, this time last year, it’s night and day,” said redshirt-junior Dayne Davis. “Knowing the inside […]
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal
Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lyn-J Dixon, former Clemson RB and one-time Tennessee commit, reportedly transferring to SEC school
Lyn-J Dixon was committed to Tennessee back in 2017. But, ultimately, the 4-star running back in the class of 2018 decommitted and ended up at Clemson. He spent the past 4 seasons with the Tigers before entering the transfer portal in September of 2021. He transferred to West Virginia, but never played for the Mountaineers and re-entered the portal in July.
atozsports.com
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello
The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
RELATED PEOPLE
oregonobserver.com
College: Here’s why Yordanos Zelinski chose Tennessee to continue running career
Yordanos Zelinski is one to set lofty goals. The former Oregon standout feels like the University of Tennessee can help him meet his new dreams. Zelinski recently announced that he will be continuing his track and field career, as well as his cross country career in Knoxville, Tennessee. Zelinski joins one of the NCAA’s most prestigious men’s track programs as the Volunteers have four national titles, seven finishes as national runner-ups, 62 NCAA individual champions and 25 Olympians.
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
Knoxville, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Knoxville. The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Christian Academy of Knoxville on August 05, 2022, 15:00:00. The Karns High School football team will have a game with Webb School of Knoxville on August 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
saturdaydownsouth.com
'I wouldn't say I lost the starting job:' Tennessee QB Joe Milton details decision not to transfer
Nobody would have called Joe Milton III crazy if he had decided to transfer following the 2021-22 season. The former Michigan signal caller transferred to Rocky Top in what seemed like a perfect position to take over the starting job following the departure of Jarrett Guarantano to Washington State. He made it one and a half games before being replaced at halftime against Pitt in Week 2 following an injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBIR
Farragut boys' basketball head coach Jon Higgins takes job at Science Hill
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Science Hill is hiring Farragut's Jon Higgins to be the school's new boys' head basketball coach, Farragut athletic director Donald Dodgen confirmed on Wednesday. "We hate to see him go, but it's an opportunity he just can't turn down," Dodgen said. Higgins led the Farragut...
Pigskin Preview: A new era is underway at Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE)- A new era has begun inside the Oak Ridge football program. Former Halls head coach Scott Cummings has taken over for Joe Gaddis and looks to continue the Wildcat’s tradition-rich legacy. “The community side of it has been really great,” said the first-year Oak Ridge head coach. “We have to win […]
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morristown, August 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Elizabethton High School football team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on August 04, 2022, 15:00:00. Elizabethton High SchoolMorristown-Hamblen High School West.
wvlt.tv
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
1 Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Police officers rushed to Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 after a fatal crash occurred. According to the officials, a woman was taken out of her [..]
wvlt.tv
Target purchases land in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
Comments / 0