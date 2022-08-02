ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Don't expect Mortal Kombat 12 to make an appearance at Evo

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j711G_0h1nGaCB00

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has warned fans to manage their expectations, saying there'll be no new entry announcements at this weekend's Evo.

Responding to a tweet from IGN claiming "the developers behind Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and Guilty Gear are all expected to make announcements during Evo 2022," Boon said "...except Mortal Kombat. Sorry." In a follow-up tweet spotted by VGC , he continued: "It's time for Street Fighter and other great fighting games to be in the sun! Let's enjoy that!"

It's worth pointing out that the actual IGN article talks more about announcements from publisher Warner Bros. than it does Mortal Kombat specifically, which leaves NetherRealm's other fighter Injustice still on the cards for a potential sequel announcement. It also just released Multiversus, which seems like a prime candidate for some nice roster reveals.

See more

There's also the fact that Boon is known to be a little bit of a prankster—anyone who's been a Mortal Kombat fan for long enough will know how much he loves messing with people and throwing curveballs for anything and everything. While I'm inclined to believe he may be serious this time, there's no telling until Evo is upon us.

There've already been a fair few pointers towards the existence of Mortal Kombat 12. The beginning of this year saw NetheRrealm producer Jonathan Anderson tease its existence with an image that displayed a file called "MK12_Mast" on it. In June, VGC noted how Johnny Cage actor Andrew Bowen tweeted that he was at the Warner Bros. Studio. Bowen later deleted the post.

Evo 2022 kicks off on Friday August 5, offering three days of bombastic fighting game fun. There are usually a good few announcements that happen like new games and new characters, so it's well worth tuning in.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

I understand why my main got nerfed, but the pain is real

Nerfs kind of suck, right? We've all had something we love playing decimated by a nerf and I've finally come to realise just how many times patches have ruined my fun. I am all for games nerfing overpowered elements, that's part of making things fair for everyone. But seeing a character you main get absolutely battered by a nerf because everyone suddenly realises how good they are is gaming's most humbling equaliser.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

After 27 years on console, Tactics Ogre is finally coming to PC

Details of the Tactics Ogre's new version have leaked before, but it's now officially heading to PC. After a whole lot of leaks (opens in new tab), Square Enix have finally come out and announced that, yes, they really are remaking 2010's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, and it hits Steam on November 11.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Flip the script on Elden Ring's toughest foes by playing as Sekiro's final boss

Zip around the Lands Between triple-wielding a katana, a halberd, and a gun. The Venn diagram of weebs and FromSoft fans is more or less a circle, and modder Hotbite over on the Elden Ring Nexus (opens in new tab) has just made their dreams come true. Hotbite has successfully implemented the moveset of Sekiro's infamously tough final boss, Sword Saint Isshin, in a playable form in Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Boon
Person
Andrew Bowen
PC Gamer

MultiVersus season 1 has been delayed

The first season will no longer kick off on August 9, and there's no word on a new date. The first season of the popular platform fighter MultiVersus has been delayed past its original August 9 release date, and there's no word yet on when it will actually launch. The official MultiVersus Twitter account made the announcement, offering no clear reason for the delay. Since a playable Morty was promised for the season premiere, that new playable character is also delayed.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dead by Daylight studio's new game is a 'building-and-raiding' FPS

Meet Your Maker is coming in 2023, but a playtest is set to kick off in August. Dead by Daylight (opens in new tab) studio Behaviour Interactive unveiled a new "first-person building and raiding game" called Meet Your Maker that challenges players to build and raid sprawling, fortified outposts in the horrific wasteland of the future.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously

It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Street Fighter#Netherrealm
PC Gamer

One of BoardGameGeek's top games now has a Steam version

Brilliant strategy board game Everdell brings its cute critters to Steam. Following the likes of Wingspan (opens in new tab) and Gloomhaven (opens in new tab), a beloved board game has a new digital port in Everdell, which arrived on Steam last week. The low-key strategic game about woodland critters building towns was a huge hit with board gamers in the past few years, climbing into the top 30 games on BoardGameGeek. and winning widespread acclaim. Everdell's been praised for both accessibility and depth: it's easy to understand, but clever strategies still rule.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

QuakeCon 2022 will feature dirty keyboards and Skryim sweet rolls

The full schedule for this year's event has been posted: There's also esports, cosplay, pet showcases, charity speedruns, and more. With the 2022 edition of QuakeCon now just a couple weeks away, Bethesda has revealed the full schedule of events, which will include an up-close look at Redfall (opens in new tab), PC building tutorials, speedruns, charity fundraising, and something called the "QuakeCon Dirty Keyboard Contest."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dead by Daylight publisher reveals a new co-op puzzle game coming in 2023

Being developed by Lunarch Studios, Project S promises low-pressure exploration and puzzles in a lush, open fantasy world. I'm a sucker for cinematic puzzle games set in lush worlds enshrouded in mystery: I loved The Talos Principle (opens in new tab), and I quite enjoyed The Witness (opens in new tab) too, even though I wasn't smart enough to get through much more than half of it. And so the new thing from Lunarch Studios and Dead by Daylight creator Behaviour Interactive looks like it might be right up my alley too.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Someone finally beat the $20,000 Halo 2 challenge

Once called 'impossible', it was considered one of the most difficult feats in the history of videogames. Earlier this year, Charlie 'Cr1TiKal' White issued a challenge. He offered $5,000 to anyone who could complete a full solo playthrough of Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with 13 of the difficulty-modifying skulls activated. (The 14th skull, called Envy, gives you active camouflage in place of your flashlight.) Three weeks later, with nobody claiming it, he bumped the reward up to $20,000.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod for Minecraft totally Hyrules

Two modders made a functional Sheikah Slate, towers, and tons more for Minecraft 1.19. The vast and lovely landscapes of Breath of the Wild are such an obvious match for Minecraft that someone built the entire BOTW map last year, but that was just a starting point. Yet another pair of modders have added in some crucial Zelda gameplay with a functional Sheikah Slate and all its abilities, a boomerang, Sheikah towers, and quite a bit more. If you're sick to death of creepers exploding all your hard work, you can give them a taste of their own torture with Link's remote detonate bombs.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite

Fortnite Crash Pads are back! They've been unvaulted as part of the No Sweat Summer event, so you'll be able to use them in a variety of inventive ways. You can cause havoc with another player's plans by deflating a Crash Pad with a well-placed bullet, which is something to be aware of whenever you deploy one.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Blizzard reportedly cans WoW spinoff MMO that spent three years in development

Codenamed Neptune, the game was being developed by the Chinese gaming giant NetEase. A new report in Bloomberg (opens in new tab) says that Blizzard and NetEase have cancelled a World of Warcraft spinoff after three years of development. The game was being developed by NetEase, China's second-largest games company after Tencent, which co-developed Diablo Immortal.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy