ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Aurender launches the A15, a one-box server and streamer with a built-in DAC

By Mary Stone
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrOm7_0h1nFuZG00

Aurender has released a new multi-tasking music server with fully-fledged streaming capabilities, the A15. Building on the A10, which was Aurender's first ever music server/streamer with built-in DAC, the A15 incorporates a fresh design and optional storage expansion.

On the front, the A15 sports a wide 6.9-inch colour LCD screen to display album artwork, while inside upgrades include a new CPU and a dual-mono AKM4490 MQA-certified DAC that can decode PCM files up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD up to DSD512. There's also an updated dual-mono linear power supply, a double isolated LAN port and an FPGA-based precision clock.

Outputs at the rear include pairs of balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA ports, and there are two 2.5-inch slots for users with existing res-libraries to add additional HDD or SSD storage of up to 8TB each. There's also support onboard for Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify Connect and internet radio, making the A15 a flexible one-box solution for music fans that already listen to a combination of streaming and hi-res files or those that might want to start collecting files in the future.

As with other Aurender products, all playback occurs from the internal solid state cache. As soon as any content is added to the queue, it is immediately downloaded for playback. Aurender says that by caching tracks, electrical and acoustic noise generated from spinning disks, moving heads and motors are eliminated, meaning lower demand on power supplies, less wear-and-tear and improved audio performance.

With its internal DAC, the A15 can also act as a digital hub for other sources such as a Blu-ray player, CD transport or TV, via its optical and coaxial digital inputs, and a USB 2.0 output allows users to send a digital signal to a second system or external DAC. When set to use its variable output, the A15 can perform as a preamplifier allowing gain adjustment from the front panel, IR remote or the Aurender Conductor app. Supported by iOS and Android platforms, the app allows for unified control enabling users to merge both locally stored and streamed content.

The Aurender A15 is available now in silver or black finishes, priced at £8,900 / $8,000 / AU$14,495.

MORE

Best music streamers: upgrade to a wireless system

How to add a music streamer to your hi-fi system

Adding a music streamer to my hi-fi system has been a revelation (and a frustration)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dac#Streamer#Music Streaming#Streaming Music#A10#Lcd#Pcm#Dsd#Lan#Fpga#Xlr#Rca#Spotify Connect
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

35
Followers
731
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy