Jacksonville Woman Involved In July 23 High Speed Chase With Police Arrested

KBUR
Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department and Missing Person Awareness Network are working together to find a missing teenager they believe is in danger. Zowee Miller, 15, was last seen on July 30 near Iles Park and is still believed to be in the city. She is described as being White, 5 feet, […]
wlds.com
Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen
UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
Springfield Police commends officer for saving man’s life
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officials said an officer’s quick thinking helped save a man’s life. In a Facebook post, Springfield Police said that in early July Officer Slater responded to a man on a set of railroad tracks. When he got there, he found out the train was stopping, but the man was […]
advantagenews.com
More convictions in theft ring
The Madison County State’s Attorney has announced additional convictions in a tri-county theft ring. 36-year-old Larry Thompson pled guilty in two recent cases that authorities say were part of a ring of residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. Thompson, along with seven others, was...
wlds.com
Macoupin County Fairgrounds Vandalized
Someone tried to ruin the Macoupin County Fair. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals who were involved in a criminal damage to property incident at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville. On Friday, July 29th deputies responded to the fairgrounds and determined that muliple light bulbs,...
Springfield man arrested for drug and illegal firearm possession
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday night for multiple drug and firearm charges after driving off from a traffic stop. Police officials said they tried to stop 26-year-old Andrew Westrum on Sangamon Avenue when he continued driving west. He ignored multiple traffic lights and hit a car at the intersection of […]
wlds.com
No One Injured When Semi-Trailer Rolled on East Morton Monday Afternoon
Traffic was blocked for several hours Monday after a semi-trailer rolled over on its side on East Morton Avenue. According to police reports, a semi-truck tractor-trailer driven by 24-year-old Lucas M. Sprague of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on East Morton Avenue at approximately 3:30 yesterday afternoon. Sprague attempted to make...
newschannel20.com
Springfield man caught with crack cocaine after crashing into car, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a car Sunday night. Springfield Police tried to pull over the vehicle around 7:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sangamon Avenue. We're told the driver continued to travel westbound and...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
advantagenews.com
Man talked off edge of Clark Bridge
Alton Police responded to the report of a man standing on the edge of the Clark Bridge this (Thursday) evening. The following is a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford:. At 5:16P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report from a passing motorist of a male standing on...
tspr.org
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
wlds.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Rollover on Rees Curve
One man was cited after a vehicle rolled over on Illinois Route 104 near Rees Road early this morning causing injuries. LifeStar EMS and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were called out to Rees Curve with the rollover and injuries at 12:07 this morning. According to police reports, the...
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
khqa.com
Fire breaks out on prison guard tower
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
wlds.com
Sangamon County Judge Grants Restraining Order in DHS Jail Transfer Case
A Sangamon County judge ruled that the Illinois Department of Human Services must notify county jails of the placement of inmates not fit for trial in state facilities within 20 days, declaring two pandemic-era executive orders regarding inmate transfers unlawful. The State Journal Register reports that Judge Karen Tharp ruled...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.
