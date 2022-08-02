MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital unveiling new ambulances

Read on abcnews4.com
abcnews4.com
Six 'floating' SROs to cover 13 elementary schools: NCPD lays out plan for school year
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry are gearing up for the first day of school by training school resource officers. Some agencies are facing a staffing shortage and are adjusting their plans to make sure the schools are covered. In our June 21 interview...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police prep for school year with active-shooter training
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “A lot of stuff has changed dramatically since Columbine.”. An instructor for the North Charleston Police Department’s active shooter drill reminds trainees -- both veteran and rookie --that approaches to dealing with school shooting situations can differ vastly. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge,...
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston to host First Day Festival on Sunday with free school supplies, food
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is hosting its annual Back to School First Day Festival this weekend to help families usher in the new school year. Sunday's event will be held at the Charleston Gaillard Center and the South Carolina Aquarium from 1 to 4 p.m., during which children will be able to receive free school supplies. Families will also be provided fresh food, courtesy of the Lowcountry Food Bank.
abcnews4.com
$3.6 million project aiming to improve pedestrian, cyclist safety in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Department of Transportation held a meeting Thursday night to show some upcoming plans to improve traffic flow, while making sure walkers and bike riders are safer, in downtown Charleston -- especially along Meeting, King, St. Philip and Calhoun Streets. Their goal is to decrease...
abcnews4.com
CCSD Chief Operating Officer: Lucy Beckham should have been built larger
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mobile units will be fully installed and ready for classroom use at Lucy Beckham High School by mid-September. The "cottages" currently sit in the parking lot at Lucy Beckham. School leaders say the units will help with the expected over capacity of students for...
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie temporarily limiting duties to focus on health
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on Thursday announced that he will be stepping back from some duties amid an ongoing medical condition. The mayor did not specify what the condition is, but said that it is not life-threatening, nor is it COVID-related. He will have to wear a heart monitor […]
abcnews4.com
Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman from North Charleston area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are searching for a woman reported missing out of the North Charleston area of the county. Megan Spinks, 37, was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a multicolored T-shirt and driving her black 2016 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tag VAF745. Deputies believe she may be headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico and may be in the Richland or Lexington County areas.
abcnews4.com
Urgent shortage at Charleston County 911 call center, officials push for recruits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s a job where every second matters, but officials with Charleston County say there’s a critical need for dispatchers at its 911 call center in North Charleston. Currently, the call center has 47 vacancies, which means there's only enough staff to fill...
Back-to-School events happening in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for students to head back into the classroom! Students, parents, and schools are preparing as several back-to-school events are happening ahead of the new school year. Here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings, by county: Charleston County Pack the Back Back to School Drive Elite Tax Group and the […]
abcnews4.com
CCPL opening newly renovated Mount Pleasant Library on Saturday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Readers in Mount Pleasant will soon be able to enjoy a newly renovated library!. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is opening the renovated Mount Pleasant Library, located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9...
sclawyersweekly.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle settles for $10M
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a truck as she was walking has settled her claims for $10 million, her attorneys report. David Yarborough of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston reports that in October 2018, his client, a 33-year-old Wisconsin woman visiting South Carolina, was walking in a crosswalk when the ...
South Carolina chase ends with car getting hit by train
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person on Wednesday after a car chase ended on the train tracks — with the driver barely getting out on time. According to CCSO, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop at about 12:45 a.m. on Rivers Avenue, but the driver fled into […]
DHEC approves water permit for new Publix in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has approved a water permit for a new Publix grocery store. It comes just one day after our report on a delayed opening for the Publix located at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. Following that story, DHEC reached out to […]
Food distribution happening Thursday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-thru food giveaway is happening Thursday at Macedonia Church of Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston. Food will be distributed to the community starting at 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. Food will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are asked to stay […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police officers respond to mental health crisis, save man's life
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several Charleston Police (CPD) officers are being praised for their efforts to help a man suffering from a mental health crisis, the department stated on Wednesday morning. On July 30, CPD Officers Darren Schlegel, Taylor Schwartz, and Kyle Skeels responded to the North Bridge after...
abcnews4.com
Sibling cadets being presented with rare award during ceremony at Patriots Point
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two South Carolina cadets are being presented with a rare award at Patriots Point on Friday. Cadet Colonel Samuel Harris Rowe and Cadet Colonel Andrew Derrick Rowe from the Coastal Charleston Composite Squadron of the South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol are being given the General Carl “Tooey” Spaatz Award.
foxcharleston.com
Damaged Chuch Receives Large Donation
It has been almost two months since a fire destroyed the First Emanuel Baptist Church. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney shares how the Summerville community has come together to help the church rebuild.
abcnews4.com
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. In this edition, we are going back to school with a Charleston Police officer. He’s no stranger to the classroom as a school resource officer.
Charleston officers work to save man in crisis
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) helped to save the life of a man who was threatening to jump from the North Bridge over the weekend. Law enforcement officials from both CPD and the North Charleston Police Department responded to the North Bridge just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding […]
