Person struck, killed by train in Salem, police say

Woman killed in Old Town stabbing ID’d, suspect faces murder charge
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing in Old Town on Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau said.
kptv.com
Salem man dies after being hit by train
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after a train hit him Tuesday morning along the Union Pacific rail line in Southeast Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Emergency personnel was called to Southeast 14th street and Southeast Hines Street just after 6 a.m. on a report of a train hitting a man who was walking along the railroad tracks.
kptv.com
Video: Tactical officers use foam bullets to breach Hillsboro home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro. In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Milwaukie, suspect in custody
Police are on the scene at Libbie's Restaurant on Southeast Main Street Wednesday evening after reported gunfire.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Linn Co., Aug. 4
On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest. Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger identified as Davis Ward, age 20, from Salem, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP was assisted by Albany Fire Department and ODOT.
kptv.com
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-5 near Albany
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. near milepost 236, just north of Albany. OSP said a white box truck was northbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and went onto the median shoulder, then rolled multiple times before coming to a rest.
KATU.com
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
KATU.com
Hiker on Oneonta Trail injured, rescue operations underway
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A hiker has fallen and hit his head while hiking on the Oneonta Trail in the Columbia River Gorge this morning. Cascade Locks Fire and EMS are responding to the scene, along with other emergency personnel. Officials aren't sure if they will be able to...
kezi.com
One dead, one injured after rollover crash on Interstate 5
MILLERSBURG, Ore. -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a wreck on Interstate 5 Tuesday, August 2, Oregon State Police said. OSP said their investigation revealed a white box truck driven by Jay Ward, 46, of Salem, was northbound on I-5 when it left the roadway near milepost 236 and drifted onto the median. OSP says after the truck hit the median, it rolled several times before coming to a stop.
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
Second man charged with murder in fatal shooting during Portland pot shop robbery
Another man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a North Portland pot shop in 2020. Prosecutors have unsealed a secret indictment against Dan Gajhabuka, alleging the now-20-year-old participated in the robbery and killing of Michael Arthur, an employee at Cured Green marijuana dispensary, on Dec. 14, 2020.
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
KATU.com
Police identify woman charged with homicide in Tuesday's Old Town / China Town stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the woman who stabbed a victim to death on Tuesday, August 2, in the Old Town / China Down neighborhood. 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5
LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
Newborn believed to be in danger found after reported missing from Portland
A newborn infant, who was believed to be in danger after he was reported missing from Portland, was found on Thursday, the Oregon Department of Human Services said.
KATU.com
Suspect wanted for striking Portland police officer arrested in Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Idaho have arrested a man wanted for striking a Portland police officer last month while driving away in a stolen car. Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho by state police there. Portland police allege Anderson struck the officer July...
Car crash escalates into heated confrontation between injured motorists and responding officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested for bias crime against female police officers following a car crash Saturday in North Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood that escalated into a confrontation between police and multiple vehicle occupants, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a car crash at North...
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Old Town stabbing; security video shows vicious attack, DA says
Police have identified 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond as the woman they arrested in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in the Old Town neighborhood. The victim was 38-year-old Stephanie Rene Hack, according to a probable cause affidavit from Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Madeline Loeb. Edmond entered a not guilty plea Wednesday...
Man accused of killing woman on Eastbank Esplanade declared unfit for trial
A judge has ruled that a man accused of shooting and killing a homeless woman is not fit to stand trial.
More than a dozen accused of stealing, selling catalytic converters in Washington County
More than a dozen local people are accused of stealing and selling catalytic converters in Washington County. One after another, members of a suspected theft ring appeared before a judge Thursday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of the car parts filled with precious metals.
Comments / 2