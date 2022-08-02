New video released of Clayton Co. officer shot responding to mental health call

Read on www.cbs46.com
‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer
Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death. Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Mom demands termination of Clayton County officer charged in her son's death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Black man shot and killed by federal task force agents in 2016 called for the termination of a Clayton County officer who has remained with the department even after being indicted for murder in the case last year. Jamarion Robinson, 26,...
3 accused in Wendy’s arson following death of Rayshard Brooks expected in court
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 3 people accused of torching an Atlanta area Wendy’s restaurant back in 2020 following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks will face a judge Friday. John Wade, Chisom Kingston and Natalie White are expected in court for a motion hearing at 9:30 a.m....
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents
ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
Clayton County removes officer from training role as he awaits murder trial
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with the department’s firearm training. The move comes after pushback from county leaders challenging if Sgt. Hudgens’ role was appropriate while he awaits the start of...
Man and woman found on opposite sides of park in what police say may be a murder-suicide
ATLANTA — A man and a woman are dead after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say a woman was found shot to death at the Cosby Spear Highrise near Central Park in midtown Atlanta. A...
Jamarion Robinson's family outraged officer involved in his death still on the job
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother’s outrage continues to push for justice for her son. Friday marks six years since law enforcement officers shot and killed a 26-year-old Black man, Jamarion Robinson, in East Point, striking him 59 times. And after all these years, one of the white...
Bus driver dead, 2 students injured in crash in Upson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 69-year-old bus driver is dead and two elementary school students are injured after a crash involving a school bus this morning. According to a Facebook post, a Thomaston-Upson County school bus was involved in a crash with a utility truck on Logtown Road. Three students...
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Arrest made in Flowery Branch murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County Police arrested a suspect in the murder of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, the woman whose remains were found in Flowery Branch June 20. Timothy James Krueger Sr. of Duluth has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive Aug. 4.
Police: Car followed father, son after they left barbershop; child hurt in shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to find out what led up to a shooting that left a 2-year-old injured Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired into a car that he was inside of, according to officers. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Peters Street...
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
Victim in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio identified as father of 2; vigil planned for tomorrow
ATLANTA — The victim in a shooting outside an Atlanta recording studio earlier this week has been identified as a father of two - and another victim who survived the shooting told 11Alive he believes he was the intended target. According to family members and the Fulton County Medical...
3 dead, others injured after 4 shootings in less than 2-hour span in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News three people are dead and multiple others were injured in shootings in less than a two-hour span in the city on Thursday afternoon. “This police department is making an appeal. When you’re angry, put the weapons down. Walk away...
Atlanta Police investigating possible shooting on 17th Street near State Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of 17th Street near State Street in Midtown Atlanta. Chopper46 flew above the scene and could see a white car surrounded by police officers and other responders. CBS46 is waiting for additional information. Check back...
Body cam video shows Clayton County officer confronting suicidal woman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - New video has been released showing a Clayton County officer’s perspective of a confrontation with a reportedly suicidal individual late last week. The officer would be shot during the incident and the individual would later be injured in a shootout with police. Officer Demika Lloyd...
Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower
Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon. At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male […] The post Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and...
Atlanta Police close off road near 'Cop City' after reports of a damaged transformer
In DeKalb County, the Atlanta Police Department has blocked off the road near "Cop City" after they reported that a transformer was damaged on the property. Officers say they are unsure how the transformer was damaged, but residents in the area said that for the last few months the intensity of protestors and more has ramped up.
