Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Arlington; alcohol believed to be factor

Retired DC Police Lieutenant charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatal shooting during training
WASHINGTON - DC Police have confirmed a retired Metropolitan Police Lieutenant has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after firing a gun and killing a special police officer inside a Southeast D.C. library. Police confirmed to FOX 5 that a call came in around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting...
Child shoots handgun into neighbor's apartment in Stafford; 20-year-old arrested
STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Stafford man has been arrested after a young child in his care gained access to a handgun and discharged a round from the loaded weapon. Deputies responded to Fern Oak Circle on Thursday around 6:36 p.m. for the report of a shooting in a home.
Video Shows Deadly Police Shooting in McLean
Fairfax County police released body camera footage on Thursday of an officer fatally shooting a man having a mental health crisis last month in a home in McLean, Virginia. Aaron Lynch died after an officer shot him on Arbor Lane the night of July 7. He was 26. Lynch’s parents...
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in Anacostia
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library.
Trio charged with robbery and conspiracy after ambushing man at Stafford hotel
According to a Stafford County Sheriff's Office press release, two men wearing partial face coverings allegedly entered the hotel room with one brandished a long knife.
VIDEO: Suspect Sought After Pointing Gun At Gaithersburg Gas Station Clerk During Armed Robbery
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to an armed robbery of a gas station back in June, authorities say. The robbery occurred on Sunday, June 12 at the Exxon gas station in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., according to Montgomery County Police.
Fairfax Co. police release bodycam footage of McLean shooting; family says shooting ‘cannot be justified’
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, released body-worn camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in McLean last month, saying it shows a “very active and chaotic incident” the department is continuing to investigate. County police responded to two 911 calls from a house on Arbor...
Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training
A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
Suspects arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald’s drive-thru in Loudoun County
Deputies of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested two suspects who allegedly stole a cash drawer from a McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling.
Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Newly released bodycam footage shows Fairfax County police fatally shooting 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch inside a McLean, Virginia residence. The visual, which was released Thursday by the department, begins with redacted 911 calls from the July 7 incident. "We have a family member here who was...
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County that occurred Saturday at 10:40 p.m. along Route 3 at Market Street. A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on Route 3 at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it swerved to avoid slower-moving traffic. The motorcycle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound in the right lane. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
DC Police Searching For Suspect that Shot Victim During Fight
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took...
Three arrested in Stafford County motel robbery
Stafford County detectives quickly identified and arrested suspects in an early Wednesday morning robbery at a Warrenton Road motel. At 12:17 a.m. deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a robbery. The victim reported he was in a motel room in the company of 36-year old Jessica Smalley of Stafford when the room door suddenly burst open. Two subjects wearing partial face coverings entered the room and one brandished a long knife.
Woman injured after shooting at DC library
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Southeast D.C. library that left a woman injured. Police confirmed to FOX 5 that the call for a shooting came in around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library located at 1800 block of Good Hope Road.
BREAKING: A woman has died after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening
(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) A woman has died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to police. Viviana Oxlaj Pérez was walking near the Thomas Jefferson Community Center around 7:30 p.m. Monday when the driver of a truck struck her and then drove off, a family member told ARLnow.
Driver charged after woman hit, killed in Arlington
Police said they found a driver who is accused of hitting a woman who was on foot, then leaving her with life-threatening injuries Monday night.
Virginia man faces multiple charges, including arson, after vehicle fires in Stafford Co.: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Police say a 19-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia man is facing multiple charges, including arson, after two vehicles were found on fire last month in Stafford County. Officers say they responded to the 100 block of Hamlin Drive in the Grafton Village area on Saturday, July 16 where they...
Fairfax County officer-involved shooting during drug investigation leaves 1 injured
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities say a person was shot and wounded by an officer Tuesday night during a drug investigation in Fairfax County. Chief of Police Kevin Davis said undercover narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in the Falls Church area when they identified a group of people in a vehicle they say were allegedly involved in illegal narcotics distribution.
Fairfax Parents Condemn Police For Killing Son During Mental Health Crisis: Report
A pair of parents from Fairfax expressed outraged with police who shot their son in the midst of a mental health crisis, Fox 5 DC reports. Body-cam footage shows the moment that 26-year-old Jasper Lynch was shot by police called to the scene by his family, who were worried for his safety, in early July, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
Crews find body of missing swimmer in Potomac River
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said search crews found the body of a swimmer who had been reported missing in the Potomac River Friday morning.
