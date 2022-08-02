ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Arlington; alcohol believed to be factor

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Washington

Video Shows Deadly Police Shooting in McLean

Fairfax County police released body camera footage on Thursday of an officer fatally shooting a man having a mental health crisis last month in a home in McLean, Virginia. Aaron Lynch died after an officer shot him on Arbor Lane the night of July 7. He was 26. Lynch’s parents...
MCLEAN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
NBC Washington

Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training

A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Hit And Run#Crime#Dc
Augusta Free Press

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County that occurred Saturday at 10:40 p.m. along Route 3 at Market Street. A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on Route 3 at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it swerved to avoid slower-moving traffic. The motorcycle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound in the right lane. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
fredericksburg.today

Three arrested in Stafford County motel robbery

Stafford County detectives quickly identified and arrested suspects in an early Wednesday morning robbery at a Warrenton Road motel. At 12:17 a.m. deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a robbery. The victim reported he was in a motel room in the company of 36-year old Jessica Smalley of Stafford when the room door suddenly burst open. Two subjects wearing partial face coverings entered the room and one brandished a long knife.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman injured after shooting at DC library

WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Southeast D.C. library that left a woman injured. Police confirmed to FOX 5 that the call for a shooting came in around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library located at 1800 block of Good Hope Road.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County officer-involved shooting during drug investigation leaves 1 injured

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities say a person was shot and wounded by an officer Tuesday night during a drug investigation in Fairfax County. Chief of Police Kevin Davis said undercover narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in the Falls Church area when they identified a group of people in a vehicle they say were allegedly involved in illegal narcotics distribution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy