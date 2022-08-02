Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Arlington; alcohol believed to be factor

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County that occurred Saturday at 10:40 p.m. along Route 3 at Market Street. A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on Route 3 at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it swerved to avoid slower-moving traffic. The motorcycle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound in the right lane. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO