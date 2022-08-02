See Jack Harlow’s Competition For Next Week’s Celebrity Kickball Tournament

Read on www.leoweekly.com
Music Reviews: 4 Louisville Albums You Should Hear
(Tincture for Trouble two-song album preview) Achilles Tenderloin is Joe Augustin, an indie-folk and acoustic blues guitarist/singer/songwriter from Richmond, Indiana. Known for his passionate vocals, heavily textured lyrics and unique guitar picking style, Joe has been writing and performing his original songs and poetry for the past 25 years. His latest, a two-song preview of his upcoming album Tincture for Trouble (scheduled to be released in March 2023), sees Joe, backed by a cast of equally-talented guest musicians, embracing his folk side a bit more than previous efforts, but with spectacular results. The first track, “Don’t Be Long,” is a jaunty, bouncy, bluegrass-y little tune built around a simple melody, but with an underlying sadness about it— lyrically, and most likely autobiographically, dealing with leaving home to sell your art to the world, but longing to be back with the one you love. While the second track, “Blue Silhouettes,” is a heartbreaking tale of lost love that invokes images of seafaring and far away coasts set to a beautifully dark, dynamic, almost-haunting traditional Irish-folk arrangement. World-class songwriting and musicianship make this upcoming new album teaser just that, as you are left wanting to hear much more.
Justin Thomas returns to Goshen to host annual junior golf tournament
GOSHEN, Ky. — PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas is back in his home state this week. Thomas is hosting the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at his home course, Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. Seventy-eight juniors from across the globe will be competing in the American Junior Golf...
Gallery Round-Up: What To See In The Louisville Visual Arts Scene
A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is only a selection of current exhibitions. The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic. 21c Louisville. 700 W. Main St. Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. “CEREMONIALS”. Through Sept. 2. Art by Wendi...
Upside down action at Sportsdrome
Husbands and wife’s have different views on many thing. One of these instances happened Saturday at the Jeffersonville Sportsdrome. Dean Riley, a regular FWD racer and figure 8 driver, was turning the wheel on one of his figure 8 minivans. While running through the intersection, the rear of his red #56 van gets clipped. That impact sent him into a driver side roll over partially on the roof, but with enough momentum to lay back on all four wheels.
THIS Is Louisville’s Best Lobster Roll: Longshot Lobsta
For nearly a decade, Phillip Goldsborough’s food truck, Longshot Lobsta, has been Derby City’s only mobile lobster eatery. Rumor has it that some competition might be coming soon, but Phillip is undeterred. “It’s a good market — maybe they’ll buy me out with an offer I can’t refuse,” he says with a laugh.
Margaritas in the ‘Ville Returns To Captain’s Quarters In August
Margaritas in the ‘Ville, a LEO event, returns for its tenth year on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6-9 p.m. at Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille (5700 Captains Quarters Road). The event is a competition between local restaurants to find Louisville’s best margarita. Competitors so far include Agave &...
wdrb.com
The wait goes on: NCAA announces no action on reclassification for Bellarmine, others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA’s board of directors announced no action on proposed changes to its reclassification process after a meeting on Wednesday, meaning that the wait continues for Bellarmine University and other schools hoping for a possible rule change that could make them immediately eligible for NCAA championship competition.
Fall Festival 2022 | The Greatest Show
The circus has captivated audiences for years with high flying acts, colorful displays, and thrilling entertainment. Kids and adults alike enjoy the captivating moments that come from the big top experience! Join Southern Seminary and Boyce College on Friday, September 9th for the 2022 Fall Festival, “The Greatest Show.” Gates open at 5:00 pm with the official welcome at 6:30 pm and the first act to follow at 6:45 pm. The night concludes with the final show at 9:00 pm!
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
UofL and IUS Help Students Navigate The Red Zone
As the area continues to bake in the summer heat, it can be difficult to think that cooler temperatures are around the corner. Soon, however, we’ll be right back to the tailgating, Huber’s apple picking, craft beer sipping, pumpkin spiced glory known as fall. The change of the season also signifies the beginning of the collegiate academic year for millions of students nationwide.
The Voice-Tribune Announces It Will Close At End Of August
[Editor’s Note: The Voice-Tribune and LEO Weekly were once owned by the same parent company, but the two papers slit more than a year ago]. The Voice-Tribune, the long-running local publication, will close at the end of the month — the August issue of the magazine will be its last, according to an announcement on Facebook. The announcement also was posted on the magazine’s website.
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky
The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
These twins in Louisville brought life back to their ancestral home
For the neighborhood, it was the creepy old house on the hill, and for the treasures of the groundhogs who lived downstairs, it was a place to dig. But for Stephen Finley, the crumbling, stocky, two-story dwelling in southwest Louisville was his grandparents’ home. Fenley is an iconic name...
In The Wake Of Historic Natural Disasters, We Need To Prioritize Helping Longterm
The footage from the Eastern Kentucky flooding has been absolutely jarring, as historic water levels quickly submerged multiple communities, leading to heartbreaking damage and a rising death toll. As of Tuesday at noon, there were 37 confirmed fatalities in five counties, with searches for missing people still underway. From a...
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
Donation Drive For Eastern Kentucky Floods At Louisville Metro Hall On Wednesday
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a donation drive to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to help supply the Whitesburg Medical Clinic in Eastern Kentucky. The clinic was devastated by the recent flooding and is in immediate need of essential hygiene and sanitary products. A minimum of 3,000 of the following items are needed:
