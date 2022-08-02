ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Knicks Star Mark Jackson Says Basketball in N.Y.C. Is All About 'the Grit, the Grind, the Edge'

When former NBA player Mark Jackson was growing up in New York City during the 1970's, his 90-minute daily commute to school included two trains and two buses. "My mom and dad didn't know where I was at the majority of the day," Jackson, 57, tells PEOPLE of his childhood in New York City. However, the Brooklyn-born baller that learned to hoop on the city's concrete courts insists, "It wasn't reckless, it's just the way it was."
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant

Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
FastBreak on FanNation

There Are Odds For Who Will Report The Kevin Durant Trade First

BetOnline.ag is offering odds to bet on which reporter will report the Kevin Durant trade from the Brooklyn Nets first. They are giving the slight edge to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium over ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, and on June 30, Wojnaroski reported that Durant requested a trade.
