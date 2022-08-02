Tyreek Hill's absence won't lower expectations for Chiefs | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Read on www.foxsports.com
Former KC Chiefs preseason stars who had us fooled
Preseason action is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs and that means more opportunities for players buried on the depth chart to show the team and fans what they can bring to the table. The Chiefs have had unproven players shine in the preseason and then actually turn into regular players, such as Travis Kelce in 2014 and Ben Niemann in 2018. The team has also had players who showed serious potential in preseason games but ended up contributing very little in real game action.
FOX Sports
OBJ still up for grabs, Rams, Chiefs likely landing spots | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Odell Beckham Jr is still on the market, and after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams, it looking most likely that he'll return to the Rams. But there are other teams looking to make a play for the WR, including the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, and the Green Bay Packers. Nick Wright decides which team is most likely to land OBJ.
FOX Sports
Rams? Chiefs? Where will Odell Beckham Jr. sign?
Odell Beckham Jr. went from early Super Bowl hero to unemployed job-seeker in a matter of days. What set off the abrupt turnaround? The worst kind of unforeseen event for an athlete: a major injury. In Beckham's case, a torn ACL late in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Can Patriots offense find success under Matt Patricia?
Matt Patricia will man the New England Patriots offensive ship this season, the team recently announced. But according to both Patricia and sources around the squad, though Patricia serves as the de facto captain of the crew, the offense will be steered by a number of faces within the team's regime.
FOX Sports
Is Jim Brown the greatest non-QB of all time? | UNDISPUTED
Players were recently voted as the greatest ever at the positions they played in the NFL. Jim Brown was listed as the GOAT running back while Jerry Rice beat out Randy Moss as the GOAT wide receiver. At quarterback, Tom Brady was named the GOAT of his position. Hear who is Skip Bayless's non-QB GOAT.
James Jones predicts KC Chiefs will finish last in AFC West
Former NFL wide receiver James Jones says on the Ryen Russillo Podcast that the Chiefs will finish last in the AFC West this season…what?. Speaking to Ryen Russillo on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast”, former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver James Jones argues that the Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to be amongst the AFC’s elite in 2022.
Yardbarker
New Chiefs Receiver Comments On A Brutal Practice
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be his second NFL team after spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have some great seasons in Pittsburgh, especially his 2018 campaign wherein he had 1,426 and seven touchdowns. But ultimately,...
FOX Sports
Dan Quinn reportedly offered to leave Cowboys if 'easier' for Mike McCarthy | THE HERD
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewed with USA Today's Jori Epstein and opened up about his return to America's Team. Quinn offered to leave the Cowboys and told Head Coach Mike McCarthy that quote: 'if t’s easier for me to go, just say the word and I’m gone.' Colin Cowherd weighs in on whether Quinn should have stayed or left.
FOX Sports
John Lynch says 49ers will 'stay patient' on Jimmy G trade | FIRST THINGS FIRST
When it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo, John Lynch says the 49ers are staying patient on his trade destinations. The San Francisco quarterback has seemingly recovered from his shoulder injury and negotiations are expected to begin soon. Nick Wright insist there's no market for Jimmy G, but watch as Chris Broussard makes a case for the 49ers QB.
FOX Sports
Adams-Carr, Hill-Tua highlight best new QB-WR duos in NFL
Quarterbacks and receivers on the move dominated headlines in the NFL this offseason. Eight quarterbacks and receivers who made the Pro Bowl over the last three seasons switched teams over the last few months. And with several new dynamic passing duos having been created, Colin Cowherd decided to rank the top 10 new quarterback-receiver combos on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd."
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
FOX Sports
Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to 3-year deal
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Diontae Johnson's hold-in paid off. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pro Bowl wide receiver agreed to a three-year deal on Thursday that runs through the 2024 season. The deal will reportedly pay Johnson more than $39 million over the next three years. Johnson was entering...
FOX Sports
Does Trey Lance's performance in camp hint at promising season for 49ers? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
During a presser, San Francisco 49ers head coach Brain Griese shared his thoughts on Trey Lance's performance in training camp. He says he feels encouraged, that Trey is humble and learning from mistakes. Nick Wright tells Chris Broussard why he thinks reports coming out about Trey's performance, plus how skilled the 49ers are looking, lead him to believe the ceiling for QB is quite high. Broussard isn't so sure. Watch as the two share their biggest takeaways from Griese's comments.
FOX Sports
Taylor knows his role with the Giants is to back up Jones
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor signed with the New York Giants, knowing the only way he would start at quarterback would be if Daniel Jones played poorly or got hurt. It's as simple as that for the well-traveled 32-year-old who is entering his 12th NFL season. Jones...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson: future Hall of Famers? Young NFL stars and their futures | What's Wright?
Nick and Damonza play a new game called "First, Mid, Chill" in which they speculate on the futures of various NFL stars. In this episode, they discuss quarterbacks and wide receivers including Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and Justin Jefferson.
FOX Sports
Should Cowboys offer Dak Prescott an extension after this season? | UNDISPUTED
NFL reporter Todd Archer floated the idea of giving Dak Prescott an extension just a year after receiving one. The main reasons were to help with cap management in 2023 as well as getting ahead of a potentially high rising cap down the road. Shannon, should the Cowboys try and extend Dak’s contract?
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers credits psychedelics for 'best season' of career | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright reacts to Aaron Rodgers, who revealed on a podcast that his experience with ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, led to the best season of his NFL career. Eric Mangini joins and decides with Nick whether or not this revelation is good or bad for the league.
FOX Sports
Pats rookie Strange holding his own in first NFL camp
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cole Strange didn’t set any expectations for himself entering his first NFL training camp. His aim was simply to learn as much as he could and let the rest take care of itself. “Honestly, I guess I really didn’t think that far ahead," Strange...
FOX Sports
Steelers star TJ Watt knows 'we've got to win a Super Bowl'
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — There are moments on the football field when T.J. Watt goes blank. The roar of the crowd drifts away. All but one of the other 21 players on the field, too. In those moments, it's just Watt and the guy with the ball. The NFL's...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes inducted into Colin's Hall of Fame | THE HERD
In today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd decides which NFL stars and coaches would be in the Hall of Fame if they retired today, including Travis Kelce, Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson. Who belongs on and off the 'Col-of-Fame?'
