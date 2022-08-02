Oatly, Premier Protein among 53 beverages recalled over contamination risk

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination
Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
foodsafetynews.com
Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass
Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Popculture
Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Recalled Over 'Chemical Contamination'
General Mills has issued a recall of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla and Häagen-Dazs Classic Collection Mini Cups – 457ml and 4 x 95mL respectfully, due to a chemical contamination found. The Vanilla 457mL has been available for sale at retailers such as Coles, Woolworths, as well as independent retailers including IGA nationally. Food Standards reports The Classic Collection Mini Cups 4 x 95mL have been available for sale at Coles nationally. Those purchased between the dates of July, 4-7 appear to be those recalled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakery recall: 13 delicious desserts were recalled, so check your pantry now
Microplastics are polluting food and water sources and there’s no way to avoid eating them. But when larger chunks of plastic end up in food products, buyers are bound to discover them as they eat the food. That’s what the Enjoy Life Natural Brands recall is all about.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Popculture
Trader Joe's Product Sparks Public Health Alert
Trader Joe's customers who recently bought ready-to-eat Caesar salads with chicken should double-check the package before eating. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Tuesday because the salad dressing packets included in some recently-sold packages did not list eggs as an ingredient, making them dangerous to consumers with an egg allergy. The salad packages are no longer sold in stores, but consumers could still have them in their homes.
Popculture
53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled
A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Meal Replacements. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Due to the...
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
Popculture
Trader Joe's Issues Recall Over Popular Cookies
Time to check your cabinets again! While it is the most inopportune time as summer is all about dessert, Trader Joe's has issued a recall over its beloved store-brand treats. Consumers are being advised against eating a popular cookie sold at the beloved grocery store chain. On July 20, Trader Joe's alerted their customers to a voluntary recall of their Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, a popular cookie sold nationwide, due to possible foreign material contaminating the products. It was determined the cookies may contain hard plastic pieces, meaning they pose a health hazard to consumers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Critical Dole salad mix recall issued over poisonous nightshade
Recalls involving types of salad because leafy greens can be contaminated with bacteria that trigger dangerous illnesses. But the new Dole salad mix recall was caused by a different kind of contamination. The salad packages might contain hairy nightshade, a poisonous plant that can be toxic to humans. Dole salad...
Popculture
Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product
Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
AOL Corp
Glucerna, Oatly drinks among 53 beverages recalled for potential microbial contamination
Lyons Magnus, which produces nutritional and coffee beverages under its own name as well as Oatly, Glucerna and Premier Protein, is recalling 53 products due to potential microbial contamination, theFood and Drug Administration announced over the weekend. "Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility...
Food recall news: Albertsons Companies recalls Ready Meals due to Undeclared allergens (fish, crustacean, egg, wheat, soy)
Food recall news: Albertsons Companies recalls Ready Meals due to Undeclared allergens (fish, crustacean, egg, wheat, soy) BOISE, Idaho – July 19, 2022 – Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.
Medical weed recalled after tests reveal traces of E. coli and salmonella
Regulators in Oklahoma recalled 99 medical cannabis products after they were found to have failed tests for bacteria and mold.
From sugar cookies to smoked clams, 17 food safety recalls you should know about right now
Summer is arguably the best season for food, whether it's smoky barbeques, fresh produce or classic, simple meals like coconut-corn chowder, seafood paella or a Niçoise-inspired salmon salad. But in order to enjoy your delicious foods to their fullest, it's also important to routinely check their safety in order...
TODAY.com
Oatly Oat Milk, plus 52 other specialty drinks, have been recalled
Potential bacterial contamination of Oatly Oat Milk and 52 other specialty drinks has sparked a recall. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that Lyons Magnus LLC would voluntarily recall certain beverage and nutritional products due to possible microbial contamination on Friday. According to the FDA’s statement, products intended for infants are not included in the list of recalled items. All recalled items were distributed nationally.
Comments / 0