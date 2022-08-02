Washington voters weigh in on dozens of state primary races

Read on www.sfgate.com
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate escalates election fears ahead of GOP primary
Arizona Republican Blake Masters, who earned Donald Trump's endorsement for the Senate race by embracing the former President's lies that he won the 2020 election, has turned to questioning whether the 2022 midterm election will be legitimate, as he tries to lock up support among the party faithful ahead of next month's primary.
These races from the Arizona primary election don't yet have a winner
The results in so far from Tuesday's primary election in Arizona have provided some definitive answers, but the outcomes of a few big contests are still up in the air. Republican candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are still locked in a tight race, though Lake's lead has grown since she first took the lead early Wednesday morning. It still may take several days to know who won, as counties count mail-in ballots that were dropped off...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrats boost Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful Lake in GOP primary
The Arizona Democratic Party is disparaging a Republican gubernatorial candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, in an apparent attempt at helping Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kari Lake, figuring the latter would be easier to beat in November. The state party sent out a statement Tuesday detailing past donations to Democratic candidates from Robson,...
thecentersquare.com
Culp demands police investigation over apparent early primary results
(The Center Square) – Loren Culp, a Republican candidate in Washington’s Fourth Congressional District race, couldn’t believe it when he saw primary election results posted Sunday night on the Yakima Herald-Republic website. The numbers put out on July 31 ranked incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican as...
Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
Washington Examiner
New voter registration data show GOP making major gains and surpassing Democrats in key states
EXCLUSIVE — Republicans are attracting more registered voters in states where Democrats have long held a registration advantage —reflecting one of many ways in which the current political landscape is tilting toward the GOP. Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats in Florida, Kentucky, and West Virginia after years of...
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
BET
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
Trump's sway over GOP still strong as his endorsed candidates win key primaries Tuesday
It has been a year and a half since former President Trump left the White House, but the results from the latest round of primaries proves that his immense grip over the Republican Party remains firm. While the biggest headline from Tuesday’s primaries in five states was the resounding victory...
State GOP chair optimistic in face of poll showing big lead for Washington Democrats
(The Center Square) – Washington State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich sees opportunity in the results of a recent Crosscut/Elway poll indicating in-state voters favor Democrats in spite of an expected red wave that threatens Democrats with sweeping losses in November’s midterm elections. Even with the popularity of...
Donald Trump Hails 'Perfect Record' Primaries Ahead of Wisconsin Rally
The former president saw huge success in the Arizona and Michigan primaries ahead of his appearance in Waukesha.
Democrats reach deal to pass major climate bill after Sinema says yes – US politics live
Arizona senator says she will support key Biden package – follow all the latest politics news
Factbox-Key races in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington midterm primary elections
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Voters in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington have been choosing candidates for U.S. Congress, governor and other offices as former President Donald Trump's effort to maintain dominance over the Republican Party was tested anew. read more.
2022 Washington Primary Election Results
Two Republican House members from Washington state who voted to impeach Trump face primary challengers endorsed by him in the state’s election Tuesday. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who has been in Congress since 2011, has said she voted for impeachment because she had “an obligation to the Constitution.” Trump has endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret and a conservative cable show regular who echoes the former president’s grievances about the 2020 election outcome.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Judge: Agency keeps ignoring environment in coal region plan
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal agency has once again failed to consider possible damage to the environment caused by mining coal when setting land management policies governing a major coal-producing region in Wyoming and Montana, a judge ruled this week. The ruling rejected resource management plans created in...
US News and World Report
Election Deniers Prevail in Tuesday’s Primaries
Republicans who deny the 2020 presidential elections won their own elections Tuesday night, securing nominations for governor, Congress and other offices. And the wins set up a high-stakes battle for November, when Democrats are hoping they have a chance to defeat candidates they cast as too extreme to serve in public office.
