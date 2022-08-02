Lebanon clears ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain

Read on www.sfgate.com
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Schroeder's actions are 'disgusting'
KYIV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday branded as "disgusting" the behaviour of ex-German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder,who said Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war.
Russians shell city near Europe's largest nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled a Ukrainian city close to Europe's biggest nuclear power plant Thursday, reinforcing warnings from the U.N. nuclear chief that the fighting around the site could lead to a disastrous accident. Dnipropetrovsk's regional governor said Russia fired 60 rockets at Nikopol, across the...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
Democrats reach deal to pass major climate bill after Sinema says yes – US politics live
Arizona senator says she will support key Biden package – follow all the latest politics news
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on key issues including climate change -- a move Washington decried as "fundamentally irresponsible" as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan. And Friday saw China's foreign ministry hit back further against the United States, suspending talks and cooperation on multiple agreements -- including on climate change.
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip is a dangerous, selfish legacy play
SFGATE editor Alex Shultz on Pelosi's inconceivable, self-centered decision.
Deadly Israel strikes on Gaza trigger rocket fire retaliation
Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes Friday, killing more than 15 people, including a top militant, and triggering a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the territory. The spokesperson added that the military expected retaliatory rocket fire by Gaza militants, possibly deep into central Israel.
