Minneapolis, MN

In 2022, Gophers' P.J. Fleck sees his roster as his 'most committed' unit yet

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

PJ Fleck Signs 7-Year Contract Extension 01:15

By Julian Basena

MINNEAPOLIS -- When head coach P.J. Fleck thinks about his team heading into the 2022-23 season, he sees a unit committed unlike any other during his time at Minnesota.

"There's a lot of positive things in our program, can't wait to see what happens this season. It's a fun time, it's a committed team and probably more than I've ever had in the six years I've been in Minnesota," Fleck said at the Big Ten Media Day press conference. "Probably the most committed team and I look forward to what they have."

In his sixth season at the helm, Fleck enters his newest campaign as optimistic as most coaches, but understandably hopeful for the trajectory of the program. Returning four of the most valuable players on their roster just last season, the Gophers have a good foundation to seriously compete in the Big Ten.

Billed as the "Encore 4," some of Minnesota's fan favorites will be returning for year six. Quarterback Tanner Morgan, who's recent marriage and masters degree have entrenched him into adulthood, running back Mo Ibrahim, who's returning from a early season achilles injury, John Michael Schmitz, the only returning starter from Minnesota's imposing offensive line, and leading pass-catcher Chris Autman-Bell will all be coming back to help make a splash in the Big Ten.

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The most talented when fully healthy and the one coming with the most questions is Ibrahim. He ran for just 163 yards in one game before a ruptured Achilles derailed his season and prompted immediate concern of what was next for him.

Before he was sidelined with the horrific lower-body injury, he was a two time 1,000 yard rusher and the fulcrum of the Minnesota offense for almost his entire tenure. Even after he was injured, he was considered a draft prospect and there was an expectation that he wanted to play professionally.

"Here's a guy who could've gone to the NFL after tearing his Achilles. I think we all saw it, he was primed for a huge season. Decided to come back not only for himself, but for his teammates," Fleck said. "He did it for the team and to kind of put a different ending on what happened. I think he's one of the best backs in the country, but more importantly one of the best people you will ever meet in your entire life."

The selflessness can also be seen in the lone returning starter, Schmitz, in the offensive line group who will be asked to help lead and maintain the power of the run game which was ranked third in the conference (yards per game and total yardage).

The same goes for the man who will be handing it off to Ibrahim. Morgan could've set his sights on life after football but is instead opting to command an offense with a bevy of new faces to acclimate himself with.

P.J. Fleck (credit: CBS)

Autman-Bell is committed, too, likely in the pursuit of lifting the passing game up with Morgan, his teammate since 2017. For Autman-Bell, transferring was always an option, especially considering he had his best statistical season on one of the worst passing teams in the league.

Though there are no six year returners on the defense, there's presumably a committed interest in maintaining one of the nation's underrated defenses and perhaps raising its ceiling.

Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin and safety Tyler Nubin, joined Fleck at the media day, and look to be integral to defensive success next year. Sori-Marin is someone Fleck calls "the ultimate connector on our defense."

The two co-stars helped orchestrate a season in which the Gophers were one of the best in the nation in scoring and total defense.

"The committed part is always have to versus want to. Our leadership on this football team is fully-committed to all of it. They want to do the have-to work, they can't wait to do it. They're off the field on their own doing unrequired work, doing unrequired things together," Fleck said. "This team is fully committed to each other, and it's been fun to watch. They don't have time for silliness, they go right in, get their work done and get better."

