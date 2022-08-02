ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco Schools opens transportation call center

Pasco County Schools has opened a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions that parents might have as the start of the school year nears, according to a news release. Every year, parents have questions about bus routes and pickup times. This year, there are some significant changes such as...
floridapolitics.com

When will the Hernando School Board start getting it right?

They keep starting fights and losing. What is going on with the Hernando County School Board? Can they get anything right politically?. The latest is a judge ruling against the School Board over its zeal to place a sales tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot for schools. The referendum would extend the current half-cent school sales tax beyond 2025.
The Laker/Lutz News

Hillsborough County breaks record on property appraisals

Hillsborough County continues to report soaring property values, according to a news release from the office of the county’s property appraiser. The average sales price per square foot in 2021 was $200 for residential properties, up from $167 in the prior year. Gross sales for Hillsborough County residential was a record-breaking $12.94 billion, the release said.
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice for several areas along S.R. 56

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA - Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in/near the following areas:. The water distribution system in this area lost pressure today due to construction work along S.R. 56 & Morris Bridge Road. Water service has been restored; however, as a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute. Icemakers should be turned off, and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be discarded.
The Laker/Lutz News

7-Eleven approved off U.S. 41 in Lutz

The Hillsborough County Commission has approved a rezoning request to allow a 7-Eleven at 18601 N. U.S. 41, which is north of the intersection of U.S. 41 and Sunset Lane, in Lutz. The request came despite opposition from a nearby resident, from representatives of the Lutz Civic Association, the Lutz...
cltampa.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
Citrus County Chronicle

FDOT provides updates on U.S. 19 widening, sidewalk projects

It may be slow but progress is being made on the three separate road projects along U.S. 19, extending from the Hernando County line at U.S. 98 in Homosassa to Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) spokesman John McShaffrey told the Chronicle all three are...
ospreyobserver.com

Public Hearing Will Discuss Proposed FishHawk CDD Increase

Gas prices, furniture, clothing, health care, automobiles and groceries have all grown more expensive in 2022. The rising cost of goods and services is also affecting the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) budgets for many of Hillsborough County’s master-planned communities, including FishHawk Ranch. Its community development district is proposing a $200 per unit increase ($16 per month) in its annual O&M assessment, from $808 to $1,008 annually.
Bay News 9

FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
Lakeland Gazette

OH, WHAT A NIGHT!

Superhero themed National Night Out 2022 is in the books! Our residents & guests had a SUPER TIME!. Noah’s Ark of Central Florida The Villages at Noah’s Landing wants to thank LakelandPD City of Lakeland, FL – Government Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Lakeland Fire Department. Lakeland Explorers,...
Bay News 9

Tampa could become safe harbor for abortions with the GRACE Act

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s City Council is expected to get a report Thursday on a new measure that may help shield women from investigations over abortions. It’s called the GRACE Act, and would be modeled after a similar measure in San Antonio, Texas. What You Need To...
plantcityobserver.com

Free vocational courses to learn a trade

The Tampa Vocational Institute will be offering the Intro to Construction Training program in Plant City. This four-to-six-week course will teach students the skills to obtain a trade and is free of cost. It will be held at 4503 Coronet Rd. and those interested must enroll by Aug. 12. In...
fox13news.com

Simple ways to evict mosquitoes from your property

TAMPA, Fla. - Mosquitoes are one of the biggest downsides to living in a tropical paradise, and they are everywhere right now. Beyond just being highly annoying, many of the mosquitoes in the Tampa Bay Area can transmit dangerous diseases like dengue fever and EEE as well. Luckily, there are...

