WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA - Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in/near the following areas:. The water distribution system in this area lost pressure today due to construction work along S.R. 56 & Morris Bridge Road. Water service has been restored; however, as a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute. Icemakers should be turned off, and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be discarded.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO