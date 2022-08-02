Read on lakerlutznews.com
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buying 15 parcels totaling 21 acres in Clearwater, plans massive transformation near downtown
A Clearwater real estate developer is looking to massively transform the city’s Marina District with the construction of multifamily housing, retail, office, hotel and luxury condos on 15 parcels it’s buying. RSR Capital Advisors says it is purchasing the 15 parcels from multiple sellers and expects to close...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco Schools opens transportation call center
Pasco County Schools has opened a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions that parents might have as the start of the school year nears, according to a news release. Every year, parents have questions about bus routes and pickup times. This year, there are some significant changes such as...
Hillsborough Adds 60-Day Rent Increase Rule
The vote follows a similar ordinance passing in Pinellas
Repairs To Section Of Morris Bridge Road In Pasco County Complete
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Construction work is completed on a section of Morris Bridge Road in Zephyrhills, where a hole formed in late May. The roadway is open to traffic. Some minor work will continue, but traffic flow will not be affected, according to Pasco County
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
When will the Hernando School Board start getting it right?
They keep starting fights and losing. What is going on with the Hernando County School Board? Can they get anything right politically?. The latest is a judge ruling against the School Board over its zeal to place a sales tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot for schools. The referendum would extend the current half-cent school sales tax beyond 2025.
2 local school districts push for property tax in primary to pay teachers
In Hillsborough County, the district is currently short 680 instructional positions. In Pasco County, the district is short 364 instructional positions
The Laker/Lutz News
Hillsborough County breaks record on property appraisals
Hillsborough County continues to report soaring property values, according to a news release from the office of the county’s property appraiser. The average sales price per square foot in 2021 was $200 for residential properties, up from $167 in the prior year. Gross sales for Hillsborough County residential was a record-breaking $12.94 billion, the release said.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice for several areas along S.R. 56
WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA - Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in/near the following areas:. The water distribution system in this area lost pressure today due to construction work along S.R. 56 & Morris Bridge Road. Water service has been restored; however, as a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute. Icemakers should be turned off, and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be discarded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Laker/Lutz News
7-Eleven approved off U.S. 41 in Lutz
The Hillsborough County Commission has approved a rezoning request to allow a 7-Eleven at 18601 N. U.S. 41, which is north of the intersection of U.S. 41 and Sunset Lane, in Lutz. The request came despite opposition from a nearby resident, from representatives of the Lutz Civic Association, the Lutz...
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice, Several Communities Along SR 56 & Morris Bridge Road
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in/near the following areas: River Landing River’s Edge Summer Stone The water distribution system in this area lost pressure today due to construction work along S.R. 56 & Morris
cltampa.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT provides updates on U.S. 19 widening, sidewalk projects
It may be slow but progress is being made on the three separate road projects along U.S. 19, extending from the Hernando County line at U.S. 98 in Homosassa to Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) spokesman John McShaffrey told the Chronicle all three are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ospreyobserver.com
Public Hearing Will Discuss Proposed FishHawk CDD Increase
Gas prices, furniture, clothing, health care, automobiles and groceries have all grown more expensive in 2022. The rising cost of goods and services is also affecting the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) budgets for many of Hillsborough County’s master-planned communities, including FishHawk Ranch. Its community development district is proposing a $200 per unit increase ($16 per month) in its annual O&M assessment, from $808 to $1,008 annually.
Bay News 9
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
OH, WHAT A NIGHT!
Superhero themed National Night Out 2022 is in the books! Our residents & guests had a SUPER TIME!. Noah’s Ark of Central Florida The Villages at Noah’s Landing wants to thank LakelandPD City of Lakeland, FL – Government Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Lakeland Fire Department. Lakeland Explorers,...
Here’s when Tampa Bay students return to school
As summer break wraps up for students across Tampa Bay, people may be wondering when will kids return to the classroom.
Bay News 9
Tampa could become safe harbor for abortions with the GRACE Act
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s City Council is expected to get a report Thursday on a new measure that may help shield women from investigations over abortions. It’s called the GRACE Act, and would be modeled after a similar measure in San Antonio, Texas. What You Need To...
plantcityobserver.com
Free vocational courses to learn a trade
The Tampa Vocational Institute will be offering the Intro to Construction Training program in Plant City. This four-to-six-week course will teach students the skills to obtain a trade and is free of cost. It will be held at 4503 Coronet Rd. and those interested must enroll by Aug. 12. In...
fox13news.com
Simple ways to evict mosquitoes from your property
TAMPA, Fla. - Mosquitoes are one of the biggest downsides to living in a tropical paradise, and they are everywhere right now. Beyond just being highly annoying, many of the mosquitoes in the Tampa Bay Area can transmit dangerous diseases like dengue fever and EEE as well. Luckily, there are...
fox13news.com
Pasco superintendent discusses staff shortages, start times before first day back
In the Bay Area, school starts in almost every local district on Aug. 10, including Pasco County. Superintendent Kurt Browning joins Good Day to discuss the year ahead, including how the school district is handling staffing shortages and school start times.
Comments / 0