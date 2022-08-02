5 FEMA Mobile Registration Centers open in Eastern Kentucky following flooding

Read on wcyb.com
Flooding in Eastern Kentucky delays start of new school year
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Although the start of the new school year was scheduled for August 10, since the recent flooding, schools like Letcher County Central High School are being used as distribution centers. Devastating storms dumped torrential rainfall across parts of Eastern Kentucky. With the start of...
ETSU updates response website, taking donations for Kentucky flood victims
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University has updated its response website to provide information on support for those affected by the recent floods impacting eastern Kentucky and surrounding regions. The website provides links and contact information for those who wish to provide volunteer or financial support...
Election officials encourage Tennessee residents to vote
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday is election day in Tennessee, and voters are encouraged to make their voices heard. When you head to the polls, you'll need to bring a form of voter ID, which can be a drivers license, US Passport or handgun carry permit. Sullivan County...
Vote: Election Day held in Tennessee, where and when to vote
It is Election Day in Tennessee, and today is the day for voters to let their voices be heard. When heading the polls, make sure to bring a form of voter ID, which can be a drivers license, US Passport or handgun carry permit. For more county information, click the...
Lee High School football team collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Lee High School football team is doing their part to help out people impacted by the Kentucky flooding. They are collecting supplies such as gallons and bottles of water, diapers, baby wipes, hand soap and paper towels. Donations can be dropped off at...
Voters cast their ballots in Northeast Tennessee elections
Voters across Northeast Tennessee cast their ballots Thursday. You can view a list of results of contested races below. If you are having trouble viewing the results, click here.
Safety app to help Tennessee parents and children when going back to school
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — School is in session which means safety first. A call to parents is to download a new app that helps with school safety, SafetyTN. SafeTN is designed for parents and students to submit concerns they may have about suspicious activity in the Tennessee area. The...
