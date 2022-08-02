ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

WFLA

WFLA mourns loss of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison

While viewers saw Paul in front of the camera, we got to watch him master the craft of storytelling behind the scenes - shooting, editing and documenting the events that matter most to you. And he did it all, behind and in front of the camera, with a kind of infectious joy and commitment.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Former Clearwater High star finding his groove in minors

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — As the starting quarterback for Clearwater High School, Garrison Bryant learned how important it was to prepare for a game by analyzing the opponent beforehand. Bryant is using that strategy as a pitcher in the New York Mets farm system with the hopes that it will eventually pay off with a promotion to the Big Show.
CLEARWATER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Country Jam drawing interest among ticket buyers

Inverness is taking a gamble this fall putting the city’s popular Cooter Festival on hiatus and creating the Cooter Country Jam in the same time slot. But after 18 years and a declining attendance, city officials wanted to try something new for the event in late October. One of...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New Rainbow Springs eatery fulfills vision of its proprietor

Rocco Morelli, with his wife, Christine, had a vision to bring home the taste he remembered. It’s a taste inspired by his grandma, Maria, his mom, Mary, and a world-renowned friend and retired chef from Cleveland, Franco. That vision has come to fruition at the Morellis’ new restaurant, Franco’s...
DUNNELLON, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Chicken Salad Chick Opens Next To Zaxby’s!

Congratulations to Tammy and Brad Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC, for opening their fifth location (including the one on N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Lutz) of Chicken Salad Chick, located on the Wesley Chapel Blvd. extension south of S.R. 56 (in the new building next to Zaxby’s), on Aug. 2, which was after our latest issue went to press and about two weeks later than the Cochrans originally had planned, due to permitting issues.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
995qyk.com

Unacceptable Behavior For A Restaurant

Todays Second Date Update was between Hailey and David. On their first date that they went all in on. The debate quickly became what unacceptable behavior for a restaurant looks like. They are both single parents and have known each other through a mutual friend for awhile now. Usually when you have a mutual friend and have been set up by that friend there is somewhat of a connection.
BRANDON, FL
hernandosun.com

Local artist profile: Clovis Dean Rusk

This year on the Hernando County arts scene, a single artist claimed both The 37th Annual Art in the Park Judges’ Award for Best of Show and the Mobile Murals People’s Choice Award. The esteemed artist is Clovis Dean Rusk of Spring Hill. Rusk’s work shone at The...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help

TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches

The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
FLORIDA STATE
bestfriends.org

Unique volunteer roles at Florida animal shelter

When you think of volunteering at an animal shelter, you’re probably expecting to walk dogs, play with kittens or help with the ever-present mountain of dirty laundry. But there’s so much more, and shelters really, really need you right now. “Every shelter in the country is understaffed and...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car

It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
POLK COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale

A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three injured in crash on I-75 at Bee Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were seriously injured Friday morning when their sedan was rear-ended by a semitrailer on I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the semi was traveling south on Interstate 75 in the center lane at about 5 a.m. A BMW sedan was also in the same lane, traveling at a slower speed.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

