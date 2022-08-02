Kristof returning to the New York Times after failed run for Oregon governor

Read on yachatsnews.com
klcc.org
Former Oregon governor candidate Nick Kristof donates his remaining political cash — but still has plans for its use
Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof is getting out of politics and back into journalism. Now he needs to figure out how he’ll spend all his unused political cash. The longtime New York Times columnist abandoned that prestigious post last year in order to attempt a run at the...
yachatsnews.com
Report says it is “feasible” to re-introduce sea otters off Oregon’s coast, but lots of work and many more years needed
A long-awaited federal report says it is “feasible” to reintroduce sea otters to their historical range along parts of the West Coast, including Oregon. The 200-page report, prepared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under a directive from Congress, does not provide a recommendation as to whether sea otter reintroduction should take place. It does, however, say that sea otters are a “keystone species” that play a fundamental role in the “ecological health of nearshore ecosystems.”
yachatsnews.com
Oregon has a housing crisis. Can the next governor help solve it? Three candidates give their views
Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of Oregon’s land-use system. The idea behind the rules for where growth can happen was straightforward: preserve rural lands for rivers, farms and forests and save the development for urban areas within what are now called urban growth boundaries. Signs...
opb.org
Growing Oregon: The battle over the Westside Bypass — and the future of how we get around
This month, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map, will make revisions
The state map that showed residents the risk of their property being impacted by wildfires was removed and will be revised, according to the Oregon State Forester.
opb.org
Why three Washington breweries are suing Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. Three Washington-based breweries filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon late last month. They are challenging Oregon restrictions on shipping beer directly to consumers from out of state. Breweries outside of Oregon wanting to sell their beer in the state also need to obtain a wholesaler’s permit, which adds additional costs to those businesses. Ezra Johnson-Greenough is the founder of The New School Beer. He joins us to share details of the lawsuit and what it could mean for the future of the industry if it’s successful.
pdxmonthly.com
In Normally Sleepy August, the Oregon Govenor's Race Heats Up
Traditionally, political campaigns lie low for the month of August, raising money to stockpile for the fall. After all, right now lots of voters are on vacation and simply not paying attention to the press of politics. But in this year’s contentious, three-way race to be Oregon’s next governor, the...
yachatsnews.com
Big public backlash by property owners forces Oregon Department of Forestry to pull back on wildfire risk map, requirements
Facing public backlash, the Oregon Department of Forestry on Thursday announced it will redraw a map outlining wildfire risk for properties across the state and pause enforcement measures that would eventually require some owners to make improvements to protect their buildings. The announcement comes only about a month after state...
'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three Washington breweries are suing the state of Oregon over laws they feel unfairly regulate shipping restrictions and beer distribution to Oregon businesses. The plaintiffs are Garden Path Fermentation in Burlington, Mirage Beer in Seattle and Fortside Brewing Company in Vancouver. The businesses filed their two-count...
thelundreport.org
Oregon Imposes Rules Forcing Hospitals to Disclose Rationing
Unnerved by ongoing severe staffing shortages at Oregon hospitals, the state has re-imposed temporary rules forcing hospitals to be public and transparent when they declare a staffing crisis and begin rationing care for patients. The rules took effect July 29 and are to remain in place through Jan. 24 of...
Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan and officials with the city’s attorney and human resources offices are taking the position that the city will automatically grant any bureau director who chooses to resign a full year or half-year salary as a parting gift. Bureau director contracts with the city stipulate they...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
opb.org
How a federal agency is contributing to salmon’s decline in the Northwest
Your browser does not support the audio element. This is part two in a series produced in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. Part one: Federal efforts to save salmon in the Northwest are failing. Crystal Conant was camped for the night on a bluff overlooking the upper Columbia...
KATU.com
Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
kptv.com
Oregon will vote on one of the strictest gun laws in the nation this November
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon voters will decide on Measure 114 this Nov. 8, which would require anyone buying a gun to apply for a permit first. The measure would require anyone applying for a permit to:. Pay a fee. Submit a photo ID. Be fingerprinted. Complete an approved safety...
Herald and News
Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson, Tina Kotek spar over guns, abortion, homelessness in first Oregon governor debate
The three women running to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over abortion, homelessness, guns and climate change in their first debate. Friday’s forum, hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association at a resort in Welches, was the unofficial start of the general election campaign and the first time Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson met on the debate stage. But the three have debated publicly and privately during their past years in the state Legislature.
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
KXL
Multnomah County Thinks Illegal Votes Count As Much As Yours
Only citizens of the United States have the right to vote in Oregon elections. That’s not just my opinion. It’s written right into Article 2, Section 2 of the state Constitution. But why let that get in the way of democrat party politics in woke-ish Multnomah County. A...
It’s Election Night! Here are the top races to keep an eye on in Eastern Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Primary elections are set for August 2, 2022 and communities across Eastern Washington will have the stage set for the November elections. From the U.S. Senate to the House of Representatives, the state’s political landscape is on pace for some big changes. Here are the...
yachatsnews.com
Mystery group — likely from Georgia — sending anti-Democrat mailers to Oregon voters but hasn’t filed state reports
Earlier this month, some Oregon voters began receiving glossy mailers blaming Gov. Kate Brown and the “Democrat-controlled state Legislature” for “soaring gas prices” and the “out-of-control cost of living.”. A website with two short videos claiming policies passed by legislative Democrats led to increases in...
