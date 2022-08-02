Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission

Chautauqua County ‘s first online tax auction has been deemed a success. County Director of Real Property Services Kim Meleen said the tax auction took place online from July 9 through 22, “We hadn’t done an auction in three years due to COVID, so there really wasn’t a place big enough to hold an in-person, or a time frame long enough to probably hold an in-person auction with the amount of properties we had.”

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO