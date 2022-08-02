Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission

Read on wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Receives $1.28M For Emergency Communications
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County has received over a million dollars in state funding to better emergency communications. The allocation is part of $100 million in funding being awarded to 57 counties across New York State, with Chautauqua County getting $1.28 million. Known as the Interoperable...
Fund raising is taking place to have asbestos removed from Jamestown shelter
A Chautauqua County shelter is going up against asbestos with the help of Ascension Leadership Academy.
Inmates At The Cattaraugus County Jail Are Now Allowed Visitation
People locked up at the Cattaraugus County Jail can now have in-person visits again. Family members and loved ones can now visit the jail in person three days each week. The jail is located at 301 Court St, Little Valley, NY 14755. The hours for visitation are:. Monday - 4:30...
WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
Allegations of possible Hatch Act violations involving Brown reelection
Allegations surfaced against the Brown Administration accusing some city employees and Buffalo police officers of violating federal law during Mayor Byron Brown’s re-election campaign.
New Green Space, Play Area Coming To Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to develop a new green space and play area on Jamestown’s eastside is coming to fruition. The Appleyard Greenway Project was first proposed about five years ago, to help improve the environment in what is a predominantly urban neighborhood surrounding the Appleyard Terrace Apartments in the area of Winsor and East Second Streets.
UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee
Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
National Night Out Returns to Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A nationwide effort to bring residents and first responders together returned to northern Chautauqua County once again this year. National Night Out falls annually on the first Tuesday of August, and this year, it returned to the City of Dunkirk for the 29th time.
Hundreds Flock To Chautauqua County For The Gerry Rodeo
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – People from near and far are flocking to rural Chautauqua County for the 77th year of a famous rodeo. The Gerry Rodeo, which attracts spectators from all over the country, and even outside the U.S., returned to the county this week. Contestants from...
Gubernatorial Candidate, Doug Mastriano and Senate Candidate, Memhet Oz Visit Erie
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano visited Erie today, but he wouldn't answer questions and didn't want to let reporters into today's event, even though they had been invited. The manufacturer and business association hosted Mastriano today at the Association's Legislative Luncheon, and the MBA invited the media to attend. But...
Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 59-year-old Silver Creek resident is accused of obstructing emergency medical services. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County EMS and Forestville Fire Department responded to an address on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover, for a medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Chautauqua County, 20 Other Counties, Under Drought Watch
Chautauqua County is one of 21 counties under a drought watch in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue the watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. New York State is encouraging residents in affected...
Elderwood Agrees to Pay $950,000 to Resolve False Claim Allegations
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – Elderwood Administrative Services LLC, have agreed to pay $950,000 to resolve allegations regarding false claims submitted to Medicare and Medicaid. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between August 2013 and December 2018, Elderwood knowlingly submitted false claims for payment to Medicare. The payments allegedly involved physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services that were medically unnecessary.
Chautauqua County’s First Online Tax Auction Deemed a Success
Chautauqua County ‘s first online tax auction has been deemed a success. County Director of Real Property Services Kim Meleen said the tax auction took place online from July 9 through 22, “We hadn’t done an auction in three years due to COVID, so there really wasn’t a place big enough to hold an in-person, or a time frame long enough to probably hold an in-person auction with the amount of properties we had.”
“I’m confident that this case is going to be resolved”: New developments in 18 year Chautauqua County cold case
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB) — Investigators are close to cracking a murder case that has haunted the Jamestown area for almost two decades. Yolanda Bindics was last heard from at 8:20 p.m. on August 10, 2004 after she finished her shift at the Family Dollar in Jamestown. Her body was found two years later in what […]
New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
Paladino won't debate, says he's not hiding from press
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo developer and congressional candidate Carl Paladino took questions from the press Wednesday afternoon pushing back on his primary opponent's accusations he's hiding from the media. Paladino said he wouldn't appear on camera every time he gets a call, but if things are planned ahead...
Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County
The child will be back in court at a later date.
New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
