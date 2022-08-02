Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
Central Illinois Proud
Arson investigation underway for Peoria house fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arson investigation is now underway after a home caught fire two times in two weeks. Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of W. Garden St. and S. Madison Park Terrace for smoke coming from the back of a home.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhood evacuated after gas leak
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on NE Glendale Avenue, between Main and Hamilton on reports of a natural gas leak. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first responders found a “high concentration” of natural gas inside, forcing the evacuation of the home and five others nearby.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria fire respond to gas leak on Glendale
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak at a residential structure near Glendale Avenue and Morton Street Tuesday. According to a Peoria fire press release, the incident occurred at approximately 3:37 p.m. Ameren was already at the scene when firefighters arrived and reported a high concentration of natural gas in the residence.
ourquadcities.com
U.S. 6 closed due to head-on crash
UPDATE: Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins confirmed to Local 4 News that one person died in this morning’s head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. The identity of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified. EARLIER UPDATE. Illinois State Police confirmed to Local 4...
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
KBUR
One person killed by train in Macomb
Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
1470 WMBD
Man injured in shooting on E. Republic
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the leg Wednesday night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Police officers were called around 10:50 p.m. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth told 25 News that the...
Central Illinois Proud
Rollover crash closes part of Grandview Drive
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash temporarily closed part of Grandview Drive at approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Corey Strube, part of Grandview drive off of Adams shut down due to a crash. A WMBD crew on the scene saw that...
wcbu.org
New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open
A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
1470 WMBD
Princeville home struck by lightning, catches fire
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – No one was hurt after a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Princeville home. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley tells 25 News the fire was contained to the...
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police seeking suspects in pizza delivery robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning. Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
Central Illinois Proud
Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
KWQC
Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
Central Illinois Proud
5-year-old sworn in as Peoria County junior deputy
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has sworn in its newest deputy, five-year-old Sophia Richards. At an early age, Sophia began showing her appreciation for first responders. “We were driving around and any time she would see a police car she would say hey mommy...
hoiabc.com
Man from Normal arrested after DHL van stolen
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man from Normal was arrested Saturday morning after a stolen DHL delivery was found abandoned. 36-year-old Joseph P. Herald, of Normal, was charged with Criminal Trespass to Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and two counts of Disorderly Conduct. Around 8:45 a.m., Bloomington...
khqa.com
Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
hoiabc.com
Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
