Durant makes bid as film-friendly community

Choctaw Casino celebrates 35 years
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Casino and Resort is celebrating 35 years. The casino opened for business in 1987 with a bingo hall just over 20,000 square feet of gaming. It has grown today to a mega casino resort, boosting tourism and generating thousands of jobs. The celebration...
Llama drama in Denison ends when firefighters pull camel from mud
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A far cry from helping free a cat up a tree, City of Denison firefighters rescued a llama from the mud on Aug. 4. Sharing to their social media pages, "It was quite the morning, to say the least," the fire department documented their efforts. They worked together in the excessive heat to pull the llama from the dense mud. She, alongside firefighters was exhausted after the ordeal. Firefighters said the llama is expected to make a full recovery. The llama is a South American relative of the camel, though the llama does not have a hump. They're both herbivores coming from the same animal camelid family.CBS 11 News reached out to the fire department for comment on where she came from, but have yet to hear back.
Grand Central Station becomes cooling station
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grand Central Station has opened its dining car soup kitchen in Sherman as a cooling station. GCS is making sure people have a cool place to stay during the day while being hydrated. They'll have games, movies and water available. The cooling station at 619...
Ardmore air ambulance opens new base
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Wednesday marked the grand opening of a new Air Evac Lifeteam facility in Ardmore. The City of Ardmore paid for the construction of the much-needed upgrade to the air ambulance hangar at Downtown Executive Airport with $950,000 from the city's reserve management fund. In return,...
Bois d’Arc Lake grand opening is pending due to the drought
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County has been a project that the North Texas Municipal Water District has been working on for almost 20 years. However construction has only been in effect since 2018. As News 12 reported, the lake’s opening has been drawn out...
Ardmore addresses concrete construction concerns
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore's engineering department had some budgetary changes approved at Monday night's City Commission meeting. As part of the department's semi-annual budgetary updates, City Engineer Josh Randell had to make some changes to the plan so that construction in the city could move forward on schedule.
Van Alstyne sets Stage 2 water restrictions
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- Due to extreme drought conditions, the City of Van Alstyne announced Stage 2 water restrictions beginning on Monday. The city is requiring residents to limit lawn watering to once a week during overnight hours only, and to be conscious of the amount of water being used.
Ada food pantry event benefits 200 families
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — More than 200 families attended a food distribution drive at Asbury United Methodist Church in Ada on Thursday morning. The event has been held for some time, but its outreach has grown over the past year. "We were serving a little over 100 [families] before...
Oklahoma truck driver honored for saving motorcyclist
An Oklahoma truck driver is being honored for his actions that saved a motorcyclist following a crash.
Choctaw Nation auctions hunting and grazing leases
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation opened bids Monday for hunting and grazing lease sale on restricted tribal land. Bidders who were present were given the chance to raise bids. Each lease was awarded to the highest responsible bidder. There were close to 90 bids made for the...
Giant Horse Chess Piece in Gainesville, Texas
If you’ve ever driven I-35 between Oklahoma and Texas, you’ve probably seen this roadside attraction. After all, it is just a pawn meant to lure you off the highway: the Giant Horse Chess Piece in Gainesville, Texas. The Giant Horse Chess Piece, also known as the Brick Chess...
Smaller school districts embrace armed teachers
(KTEN) — Smaller school districts around Texoma are scheduled to begin a new program for faculty members to carry a firearm on campus to protect students. While schools in larger cities often have their own police departments, many smaller communities can't support the same level of school security. "Whitesboro...
Sherman schools welcome prayers from community churches
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District's Stand in the Gap program acknowledges the role community churches play in education. "We met with our church pastors in the area, invited them over to have lunch with us," said Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett. "They're also planning a community wide prayer event for our schools."
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Businesses feel impact of Durant road project
DURANT, Okla, (KTEN) — As construction continues along University Boulevard in Durant, many people are concerned. Hot Shots Coffee is just one business that's been hurt by the project. They tell us they've had to cut 30 hours, plus a week in payroll to their employees. "We're $400-plus short...
Help Wanted: Maintenance Worker (Covers Bryan, Carter and Love counties)
Big Five Community Services is hiring for the following position: Maintenance Worker – Covers locations in Bryan, Carter and Love Counties. Responsible for the overall cleaning, sanitizing, maintenance and upkeep of all Big Five buildings and adjacent grounds, including playgrounds and related equipment with a goal of assuring conditions exist for optimal operations and compliance with state and local codes and safety and sanitary rules and regulations.
Sherman ISD boosts financial oversight
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is adding a chief financial officer to the front office who can ensure that taxpayer funds are well spent. "We wanted to focus on having someone that was overseeing 24/7 on the public school finances and the finances of Sherman ISD," said Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett.
Ardmore group helps young adults develop leadership skills
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — is an organization that is teaching young adults and teenagers important leadership skills. The group hosts fun activities for members, providing an avenue to learn about the area for young people who just moved here. "We also have civic projects as well," said FUEL Ardmore...
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
