An Oklahoma man was killed late Monday afternoon when his motorcycle went off a county road and crashed into a creek bed. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of County Road 1350, northwest of Wayside in western Montgomery County. The Patrol said 77-year-old Claude Secrest of Ponca City, Oklahoma was riding north when his motorcycle went off the road to the east. The motorcycle hit the north embankment of a dry creek bed and Secrest was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO