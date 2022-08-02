Read on kaynewscow.com
Hearing set in rape case first reported in 2011
NEWKIRK — A preliminary hearing is set for Alex William Peddicord, 29, Ponca City, who is facing a felony count of first degree rape filed on June 27. Ponca City police report that Peddicord is now charged in connection to a rape reported in 2011. In the case a...
Arrest made in Oklahoma oilfield copper thefts
Authorities say they have arrested a man who may be connected to several thefts from oil and gas well sites.
Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
Court date set for woman accused of smashing windows with a baseball bat
NEWKIRK — An attorney status review is set in Kay County District Court for Candice Adrienna Rhodd, 37, Ponca City. Rhodd is facing a felony count of second degree burglary and two misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000. Ponca City police report that officers responded to...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Pawnee County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting regarding officers with the Sand Springs Police Department.
Law enforcement logs July 29-31
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
Two injured in accident on Peckham Road
NEWKIRK — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday seven miles west of Newkirk at the intersection of west Peckham Road and S Street. Troopers report that Kristy F. Thompson, 40, Blackwell, was airlifted to Wesley...
Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody
Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Oklahoma and the football...
Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion
A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.
Oklahoma man killed in southeast Kansas motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man was killed late Monday afternoon when his motorcycle went off a county road and crashed into a creek bed. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of County Road 1350, northwest of Wayside in western Montgomery County. The Patrol said 77-year-old Claude Secrest of Ponca City, Oklahoma was riding north when his motorcycle went off the road to the east. The motorcycle hit the north embankment of a dry creek bed and Secrest was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper crashes during pursuit with stolen car through Sand Springs
CLEVELAND, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one of their cars driven by a trooper crashed during a pursuit with a stolen car. The trooper was not injured. OHP said the chase started when authorities attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at on the Cimarron Turnpike. OHP...
Drowning Victim Recovered at Lake Ponca Saturday Night
Ponca City- A 17-year-old-male drown at Lake Ponca over the weekend. The Ponca City Police Department received a call at 7:12 pm Saturday reporting a possible drowning at Lake Ponca. Ponca City Police, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriffs office and Lake Ponca Patrol...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in roadway
A passenger on the motorcycle was rushed to a nearby hospital with various injuries.
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. “The earthquake...
Kansas man killed in Grant County accident
WAKITA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Kansas man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred at 8:56 p.m. July 31 just north of the intersection of Oklahoma 132 and Kiowa Road, six miles west of Wakita in Grant County. Troopers report that Jimmy Ireland, 65,...
Ponca City residents appear in Osage County District Court on pending domestic charges
PAWHUSKA — Ponca City residents Kourtnie Lynn Summitt, 29, and Ponca City Police Sgt. Daniel Allan Morrison, 35, reportedly appeared in Osage County District Court today. Osage County deputy investigator Ronnie Stevens said the pair were arrested in the early morning hours on July 24 on domestic charges. Stevens...
AllianceHealth Ponca City welcomes primary care provider to staff
Body PONCA CITY, Okla., (August 1) - AllianceHealth Ponca City is pleased to welcome Stephen Ross, M.D., to its medical staff. Dr. Ross specializes in providing family and preventive care to patients of all ages and has joined AllianceHealth Medical Group in Ponca City. His office is located at 1908 N 14th, Suite 205.
