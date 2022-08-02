ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Hearing set in rape case first reported in 2011

NEWKIRK — A preliminary hearing is set for Alex William Peddicord, 29, Ponca City, who is facing a felony count of first degree rape filed on June 27. Ponca City police report that Peddicord is now charged in connection to a rape reported in 2011. In the case a...
PONCA CITY, OK
Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Law enforcement logs July 29-31

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
PONCA CITY, OK
Two injured in accident on Peckham Road

NEWKIRK — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday seven miles west of Newkirk at the intersection of west Peckham Road and S Street. Troopers report that Kristy F. Thompson, 40, Blackwell, was airlifted to Wesley...
NEWKIRK, OK
News On 6

Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody

Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KSNT News

Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Oklahoma man killed in southeast Kansas motorcycle crash

An Oklahoma man was killed late Monday afternoon when his motorcycle went off a county road and crashed into a creek bed. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of County Road 1350, northwest of Wayside in western Montgomery County. The Patrol said 77-year-old Claude Secrest of Ponca City, Oklahoma was riding north when his motorcycle went off the road to the east. The motorcycle hit the north embankment of a dry creek bed and Secrest was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
poncacitynow.com

Drowning Victim Recovered at Lake Ponca Saturday Night

Ponca City- A 17-year-old-male drown at Lake Ponca over the weekend. The Ponca City Police Department received a call at 7:12 pm Saturday reporting a possible drowning at Lake Ponca. Ponca City Police, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriffs office and Lake Ponca Patrol...
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
Kansas man killed in Grant County accident

WAKITA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Kansas man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred at 8:56 p.m. July 31 just north of the intersection of Oklahoma 132 and Kiowa Road, six miles west of Wakita in Grant County. Troopers report that Jimmy Ireland, 65,...
WAKITA, OK
Ponca City News

AllianceHealth Ponca City welcomes primary care provider to staff

Body PONCA CITY, Okla., (August 1) - AllianceHealth Ponca City is pleased to welcome Stephen Ross, M.D., to its medical staff. Dr. Ross specializes in providing family and preventive care to patients of all ages and has joined AllianceHealth Medical Group in Ponca City. His office is located at 1908 N 14th, Suite 205.
PONCA CITY, OK

