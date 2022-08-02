Philadelphia police, Ephiphay Fellowship Church hosts a guns down gloves up program

Read on phl17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
NBC Philadelphia
Drive-by Shooter Fires at Men Filling Tire With Air at Philly Gas Station
Two men pumping air into their tires at a gas station were shot during an apparent drive-by shooting near the Philadelphia-Montgomery County border early Friday morning. The shooting took place just after 1:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station on the 400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue at Oak Lane Road in the East Oak Lane neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.
Stray bullet from drive-by shooting kills Philadelphia woman enjoying barbecue
Police say the 29-year-old woman was outside on the porch when she was struck by a stray bullet.
Homicide suspect apprehended in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. -Williamsport Police, working with members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police Crime Division, U.S. Marshal Service, and members of the Philadelphia Police Department, took a man wanted for homicide into custody Thursday in Lycoming County. Marcus Anthony Bell was extradited back to Philadelphia shortly after being apprehended by the authorities. The 37-year-old Bell was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Philadelphia, according to the release from Williamsport Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Overbrook, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Overbrook. Just after 3 a.m., investigators found a 30-year-old man shot on the sidewalk on the 1700 block of North 55th Street. He died less than an hour later after he was shot in the neck and torso. Police say the shooter fired at close range. They believe he was the intended target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Police Identify Man Killed In West Philadelphia Double Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Derrick Blye of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say Blye was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Suspect in custody after 10-month-old wounded in Kensington shooting
UPDATE: Santos Diaz, 25, is now in police custody after a shooting during a wedding celebration left a 10-month-old baby wounded.
Argument may have led to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Police
Philly Homicide Investigation: Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Man fatally shot multiple times, teen shot in the neck in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia where one man died and a teen was injured. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:48 am Thursday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. Police rushed the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers
Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia mayor says the city will ‘plug along’ on prevention as shootings spike
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Philadelphia officials say they expect this summer’s uptick in gun violence to ease when the weather cools, and that they plan to stay their course on prevention in the meantime.
phl17.com
Man shot in the head, crashed into a building in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Gillingham Street around 9:43 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man inside a 2011 Nissan Altima crashed into an unoccupied building....
Future Of Philadelphia Police Department’s Old Headquarters Up For Debate, City Wants Public’s Input
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is looking for a new use for the old police headquarters and the city wants the public’s input. On Thursday, a public meeting will be held at Franklin Square to discuss the future of the Roundhouse. The building at 7th and Race Streets was home to Philadelphia police headquarters for decades before the department moved to Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood earlier this year. If you have an idea for the space, you can go to Franklin Square between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
2 Suspects In Custody Following Drive-By Shooting At SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody awaiting charges after a drive-by shooting at SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center prompted a police chase on Wednesday. Two victims were shot and both were taken to Temple University Hospital. There’s no word yet on why the suspects allegedly carried out the shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and at last check, he’s in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and left knee. He’s currently in critical condition. This shooting happened at one of the busiest SEPTA stations in the city. Police say two uniformed officers were patrolling near Frankford...
Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
‘I can say my goodbyes’: After 37 years, Philadelphia returns remains of MOVE victims to family
Lionell Dotson made the trip from Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Wednesday to collect and cremate the remains of his sisters, who were killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing. It was the first time he had touched Katricia and Zanetta in 37 years. “This tragic event — 37 years is ongoing,...
fox29.com
Suspect in custody in connection with Philadelphia shooting that injured 10-month-old baby
PHILADELPHIA - A man wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a 10-month-old baby over the weekend has been taken into police custody. Santos Diaz, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon and is expected to be formally charged in the incident, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The shooting occurred...
phl17.com
Oxford Circle teen fatally shot in the head, stomach on Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.
Comments / 0