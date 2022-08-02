Read on easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences State Conference
Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
Paris Area Weekend Events
First Christian Church at 780 20th NE Paris Texas will be serving all area First Responders their monthly Free Breakfast Saturday with Pancakes, Sausage and Paris Coffee Company Coffee and Orange Juice and Milk tomorrow between 8 and 9am. Free gifts to each first responder attending and $50 door prize to responder guessing closest to number of items in the jar upon entry.
Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates
The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
Paris Back To School Backpack Drive
Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror at 325 Southwest Loop 286 in Paris is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive from 10am-noon. Lemonade, cookies, snowcones and bottled drinks will be for sale to help raise money for children that cannot afford backpacks. Donations of backpacks are also appreciated.
Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt
UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
Hunt County Booking
Daniel Mendoza was arrested in Hunt County on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was reportedly set at $75,000. No other information about the incident has been disclosed.
Collin County GOP Censures Cornyn
The Collin County Republican party this week voted to censure a US Senator John Cornyn over actions that it says run counter to core principles of the Republican Party of Texas. The organization’s censure resolution against Cornyn calls for his immediate resignation.
Saputo Employees Donate Fans To Senior Citizens Center
Employees from Saputo dropped off 30 Box Fans at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Thursday. If you need a fan to stay cool, please drop by and pick one up.
Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Marijuana, Narcotics Charges
On Thursday August 4th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that a resident of the 700 Block of South Lide, in Mount Pleasant, was in possession of Marihuana. After looking into the information, deputies determined there was sufficient probable cause of a criminal offense to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was subsequently approved by a magistrate and was carried out the same day.
Paris Police Report 08.03.22
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 800 block of Lamar Ave at 3:45 P.M. The victim reported that the residence had been damaged by a recent fire and that someone had stolen two televisions from the residence. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police arrested...
Wood County Grass Fire
A 20-acre fire in Wood County was contained late Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., residents in the Horseshoe Bend area were allowed to go back to their homes. Six homes were in the path of the fire, but firefighters were able to protect them. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no injuries.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs SCU officers obtained a warrant for 40-year-old Brandon Nicholas Carrell after he allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. He was then arrested on Shannon Road for Manufacture and or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. His bond was set at $35,000.
SSFD Getting New Fire Department Pumper
The Sulphur Springs City Council voted to allocate an additional $113,000 for a new pumper for the fire department. The council had previously allocated $550,000 for the pumper, but the price had risen since then, and the total cost will be just over $673,000.
Titus County Jail Bookings
Sixty-six-year-old Daniel Everett Collins of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Trafficking a Child , and Class C warrants. Bond was set at $10,000. Twenty-six-year-old Raheem Jamal Woodson was arrested Wednesday for Tampering With Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. HE’s also being held on a detainer filed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond amount has been set and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.
Jet Ski Championships In Sulphur Springs
It is race week in Sulphur Springs! Four day of championship jet ski racing is coming to Lake Coleman Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 for the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship. Racers from all over the USA, and even as far away as Australia and England, will battle it out to see who takes home the championship trophy. Spectators can watch for free from the shores of Lake Coleman, just bring some shade and chairs.
