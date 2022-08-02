ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences State Conference

Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Area Weekend Events

First Christian Church at 780 20th NE Paris Texas will be serving all area First Responders their monthly Free Breakfast Saturday with Pancakes, Sausage and Paris Coffee Company Coffee and Orange Juice and Milk tomorrow between 8 and 9am. Free gifts to each first responder attending and $50 door prize to responder guessing closest to number of items in the jar upon entry.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates

The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Sulphur Springs, TX
Society
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Back To School Backpack Drive

Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror at 325 Southwest Loop 286 in Paris is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive from 10am-noon. Lemonade, cookies, snowcones and bottled drinks will be for sale to help raise money for children that cannot afford backpacks. Donations of backpacks are also appreciated.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt

UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Booking

Daniel Mendoza was arrested in Hunt County on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was reportedly set at $75,000. No other information about the incident has been disclosed.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County GOP Censures Cornyn

The Collin County Republican party this week voted to censure a US Senator John Cornyn over actions that it says run counter to core principles of the Republican Party of Texas. The organization’s censure resolution against Cornyn calls for his immediate resignation.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Marriages#The Extension Office
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Marijuana, Narcotics Charges

On Thursday August 4th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that a resident of the 700 Block of South Lide, in Mount Pleasant, was in possession of Marihuana. After looking into the information, deputies determined there was sufficient probable cause of a criminal offense to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was subsequently approved by a magistrate and was carried out the same day.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report 08.03.22

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 800 block of Lamar Ave at 3:45 P.M. The victim reported that the residence had been damaged by a recent fire and that someone had stolen two televisions from the residence. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police arrested...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Grass Fire

A 20-acre fire in Wood County was contained late Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., residents in the Horseshoe Bend area were allowed to go back to their homes. Six homes were in the path of the fire, but firefighters were able to protect them. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no injuries.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs SCU officers obtained a warrant for 40-year-old Brandon Nicholas Carrell after he allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. He was then arrested on Shannon Road for Manufacture and or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. His bond was set at $35,000.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

SSFD Getting New Fire Department Pumper

The Sulphur Springs City Council voted to allocate an additional $113,000 for a new pumper for the fire department. The council had previously allocated $550,000 for the pumper, but the price had risen since then, and the total cost will be just over $673,000.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Sixty-six-year-old Daniel Everett Collins of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Trafficking a Child , and Class C warrants. Bond was set at $10,000. Twenty-six-year-old Raheem Jamal Woodson was arrested Wednesday for Tampering With Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. HE’s also being held on a detainer filed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond amount has been set and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Jet Ski Championships In Sulphur Springs

It is race week in Sulphur Springs! Four day of championship jet ski racing is coming to Lake Coleman Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 for the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship. Racers from all over the USA, and even as far away as Australia and England, will battle it out to see who takes home the championship trophy. Spectators can watch for free from the shores of Lake Coleman, just bring some shade and chairs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy