Wildfires disproportionately affect the poor

California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that homes in Lind had burned. "At...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of...
How year-round crops could reduce farm pollution in the Mississippi River
Don Wyse's field of winter barley used to be mostly empty in the spring. Eight years ago, just a tenth of the grain would survive the winter in this experimental field in St. Paul. But this year, after repeatedly refining the plant's genetics, the field was flush with swaying, pale yellow grain heads.
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
Massachusetts legalizing sports betting brings more harm than good, experts say
Harry Levant knows all too well the devastation that gambling addiction can cause. Levant, a doctorate in law and policy candidate at Northeastern, is a recovering gambling addict and has seen the impacts of unregulated gambling first-hand. "Right now we're devoid of any public health consideration when it comes to...
Study explores predictive factors of youths who run from foster care
What drives youth to run away from foster care placements? In a new study conducted by University of Kansas researchers, youth reported running away to have a say in their own lives, to connect with family and to escape untenable placement environments. And sometimes, they ran simply out of anger or impulse. Most striking among these messages from the study, KU researchers said, was the need for family connection, belonging and normalcy.
