Students from poorer regions rate Sustainable Development Goals as more important than those from richer regions do

WHO Africa sees 10-year growth in healthy life expectancy
Africa's regional health body announced on Thursday that the continent recorded a 10-year increase in its healthy life expectancy from 2000 to 2019, citing a new report that also shows it is the highest growth for any region across the world over the same period
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Time Out Global
This Climate Clock shows how long we’ve got to save the world
You’ve probably seen the heat and wildfires ravaging mainland Europe, and the extreme heatwave in the UK earlier this week. It got a lot of us thinking about, y’know, the oncoming climate apocalypse. And, (sort of) coincidentally, today is being marked as the world’s first Climate Emergency Day.
Not enough women: miners meet in Australia under a cloud after sexism report
KALGOORLIE, Australia Aug 2 (Reuters) - Global investor and economist Dambisa Moyo this week became the first woman ever to deliver the keynote speech at the mining industry's annual conference in Western Australia, a boost for the sector as it faces scrutiny over perceived sexism.
Women are turning the tide on climate policy worldwide, and may launch a new era for Australia
When the new federal parliament opened last week, a record number of female politicians took their seats: 38% in the House of Representatives and 57% in the Senate. This changing of the guard, with women at the forefront, brings an opportunity to accelerate Australia’s efforts on climate change. The major parties were virtually silent on the issues of gender equity and climate change throughout the 2022 election campaign. Yet, both issues proved to be turning points for the Australian electorate. Climate change – one of the key platforms on which the teal candidates successfully campaigned - is central to Prime Minister...
Phys.org
Space debris is coming down more frequently. What are the chances it could hit someone or damage property?
In the past week alone, we've seen two separate incidents of space debris hurtling back to Earth in unexpected places. On Saturday there was the uncontrolled re-entry of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket over Malaysia. Yesterday outlets reported on some spacecraft parts that turned up in regional New South Wales—now confirmed to be from a SpaceX Crew-1 mission.
Amazing ting: South Africa must reinvigorate sorghum as a key food before it’s lost
The world’s food systems have developed in a way that is not serving health and sustainability. People are increasingly eating industrially produced foods that are low in nutrients and high in fats and sugars. For example, in South Africa between 2005 and 2010, sales of snack bars, ready meals and noodles all rose by more than 40%. These are associated with increasing levels of obesity and diet-related non-communicable diseases like diabetes.
Phys.org
New Zealand launches plan to prepare for climate change impacts: Five areas where the hard work starts now
New Zealand's first climate adaptation plan, launched his week, provides a robust foundation for urgent nation-wide action. Its goals are utterly compelling: reduce vulnerability, build adaptive capacity and and strengthen resilience. Recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have underscored the need for effective and transformative efforts...
China halts cooperation with US over climate and military issues after sending missiles over Taiwan island – live
Beijing says it will withdraw cooperation on range of issues in retaliation for visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
Phys.org
If Australian schools want to improve student discipline, they need to address these five issues
By Anna Sullivan, Barry Down, Bruce Johnson, Jamie Manolev, Janean Robinson and Neil Tippett, The Conversation. NSW is in the middle of overhauling its approach to suspensions and expulsions. Under a proposed plan due to start in term 4, students can only be sent home a maximum of three times...
Phys.org
The many ways nature nurtures human well-being
A systematic review of 301 academic articles on "cultural ecosystem services" has enabled researchers to identify how these nonmaterial contributions from nature are linked to and significantly affect human well-being. They identified 227 unique pathways through which human interaction with nature positively or negatively affects well-being. These were then used to isolate 16 distinct underlying mechanisms, or types of connection, through which people experience these effects. This comprehensive review brings together observations from a fragmented field of research, which could be of great use to policymakers looking to benefit society through the careful use and protection of the intangible benefits of nature.
Phys.org
Changing lifestyles in response to the effects of climate change
Consumers should be adapting their behavior in a bid to save water during the ongoing dry weather, according to Cranfield University academics. Limiting the length of a shower or the amount of bathwater, not leaving taps running, and installing water saving devices (which many water companies offer for free) are all effective ways to make a difference.
Want to escape poverty? Try having rich friends growing up, new study says
It’s not what you know, it’s who you know—or at least that’s the conventional wisdom when it comes to business and networking. Now, a new study sheds light on just how powerful personal relationships are, and how they are the primary driver of income mobility in the U.S.
Phys.org
Why 'political will' isn't the magic bullet that can fix South Africa's energy crisis
South Africans gave a warm welcome to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement about a "set of actions" to respond to the energy crisis in the country. The plans involve steps to improve the performance of the power stations run by the power utility Eskom, the accelerated procurement of new energy capacity, and making it easier for businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar. The plan also envisages the fundamental transformation of the electricity sector.
MedicalXpress
New technologies can help people make sustainable dietary decisions
Aalto researchers have developed and tested a pilot app to help consumers evaluate their food choices. The study is part of the EU-ATRACA project which aims to create and promote "anti-rival tokens," a blockchain-based technology that encourages the sharing of digital goods. Though consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental...
Phys.org
Researchers explore how floods and droughts are challenging science and society globally
Floods, droughts, and other water-related disasters are some of the costliest natural events that occur in Canada and around the world. Even with significant global advances in science and infrastructure designed to predict and manage such extreme disasters, many communities still face major societal and economic impacts when these events occur.
Towards a Greener World: Discussing Sustainable Investments with Stan Bharti
Stan Bharti founded Forbes & Manhattan in 2002 to identify mining assets and guide mining companies through the exploration, discovery, and production stages. F&M’s portfolio includes companies that are directly working to mitigate the impact of climate change and pollution control. In 2020, U.S. sustainable equity funds outperformed traditional peer funds by a median total return of 4.3% according to Morgan Stanely. Assets under management for ESG and Values-Based ETFs hit an all-time high in 2021 (over $400B)
Phys.org
Common weed may be 'super plant' that holds key to drought-resistant crops
A common weed harbors important clues about how to create drought resistant crops in a world beset by climate change. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea, commonly known as purslane, integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that enables the weed to endure drought while remaining highly productive, they report August 5 in the journal Science Advances.
Phys.org
Dual-plasmid editing system improves DNA digital storage potential
DNA-based information is a new interdisciplinary field linking information technology and biotechnology. The field hopes to meet the enormous need for long-term data storage by using DNA as an information storage medium. Despite DNA's promise of strong stability, high storage density and low maintenance cost, however, researchers face problems accurately rewriting digital information encoded in DNA sequences.
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on key issues including climate change -- a move Washington decried as "fundamentally irresponsible" as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan. And Friday saw China's foreign ministry hit back further against the United States, suspending talks and cooperation on multiple agreements -- including on climate change.
